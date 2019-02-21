The Hays High School principal is a candidate for the same position at Manhattan High School.

In a posting on its website earlier this week, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 announced five candidates for the position, including Hays High School principal Martin Straub. He will interview March 1.

Straub declined to comment when contacted by The Hays Daily News.

Benjamin Jimenez, principal of Decatur Community High School and Middle School is also a candidate. He will interview Feb. 28.

The remaining candidates are Michael Norris, a former assistant principal at Lawrence High School, and David Holloway and Michael Dorst, assistant principals at Manhattan High.

Manhattan High School is a 6A school with an enrollment of more than 1,700, according to the Kansas State High School Activities Association.