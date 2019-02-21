Heading into sub-state, the Thomas More Prep-Marian girls will be hoping they got a rough night out of their system in Thursday’s regular-season finale against Hutchinson-Trinity.

The Monarchs saw an eight-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Celtics, who dealt TMP a 53-37 loss at Al Billinger Fieldhouse.

TMP (15-5) will quickly shift its focus to sub-state with the Monarchs playing host to Hoisington at 7 p.m. on Monday in the first round.

“It’s disappointing, but the nice thing is we play again next week,” TMP coach Rose McFarland said. “We’re looking forward to sub-state. Maybe we got that one out of our system and we’ll get ready and refocus for Hoisington.”

Things started promisingly with back-to-back 3-pointers from Jillian Lowe and Adell Riedel to open the game, but Hutch-Trinity made it difficult for the Monarchs to get off clean looks the rest of the way.

“The girls were trying very hard, it was just things just didn’t happen,” McFarland said. “They were trying so hard I think that … they just muffed the ball, didn’t play very well.

“They (Celtics) were extended and it took us out of our offense. We were rushing our shots. Didn’t really work together very well night.”

Hutch Trinity led 29-19 at halftime before breaking it open in the third quarter and leading by as much as 22.

Olivia Shank scored a game-high 22 points for the Celtics (10-10) while Hayley Hughes added 11.

“They’ve got some good guards,” McFarland said. “They like to penetrate and they shoot the three real well. We just didn’t pick them up a couple times. I just didn’t think our defense looked as good as it normally does. I thought (Hutch-Trinity) played really well.”

Emily Schippers was the only Monarch in double figures with 12. Schippers and Lowe, TMP’s two seniors, were recognized between games on senior night.

The Monarchs are the No. 3-seed in the Hoisington sub-state. With a win over Hoisington, they will meet the Russell/Lyons winner in the semifinals on Thursday in Hoisington. Norton is the top seed and will host Smoky Valley on Monday while Phillipsburg will be home against Southeast of Saline.

“We can’t just walk on the court and expect to have things given to us,” McFarland said of the Hoisington game. “We have to get out there and play hard and work together. We’re using this as a learning experience.”

Hutch-Trinity boys 74, TMP-Marian 54

A day after announcing his commitment to Fort Hays State, Hutch-Trinity senior guard Kaleb Hammeke burned TMP for 32 points to carry the Celtics to the 20-point win.

Hammeke erupted for 25 points in the first half as Trinity opened up a 45-32 lead by halftime. The Celtics put the game away in the third quarter, moving to 16-3 on the season.

TMP (10-11) was led by Ryan Karlin’s 12 points while Jackson Schulte added 10. TMP recognized four seniors — Karlin, Grant Ginther, Jack Johnson and Jared Mayers.

The Monarchs will be the No. 2 seed in the Hoisington sub-state and will play host to Lyons at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The winner will meet the Hoisington-Russell winner in the semifinals on Friday in Hoisington. Phillipsburg is the top seed and will open sub-state against Southeast of Saline at home on Monday while Norton will play host to Smoky Valley.