City of Hays City Manager Toby Dougherty has declared the City of Hays under a Phase 1 Winter Storm Traffic Emergency for the weekend. During this type of emergency it is unlawful to park a vehicle on any street designated an emergency snow route.

This is to aide the city’s efforts to keep the streets clear during the forecasted winter weather for Saturday.

The city and Hays Police Department asks that people remove their vehicles from the street or risk a citation or having the vehicle towed at the owner’s expense.

The emergency will remain in effect until the city notifies residents otherwise.

The HPD also discourages motor vehicle travel of any kind during the potential winter weather. Attached is a map of designated snow routes in Hays.