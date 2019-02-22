A direct entrance off Vine Street into Big Creek Crossing mall has the city’s approval.

There hasn’t been any official request for a direct entrance, said Hays Mayor Henry Schwaller IV at Thursday’s City Commission work session, but the door is open if mall ownership want to pursue it.

“Originally there was an entrance into the parking lot, then that was closed,” said Schwaller, citing a Corridor Management program initiated in the 1990s by the Kansas Department of Transportation. KDOT’s aim was to eliminate conflict points where cars might wreck on Vine Street, which is also U.S. Highway 183.

“That owner was mad,” Schwaller said. “The current owner would like to open it as well. If they request it, we wouldn’t oppose it. But nothing official has happened.”

A direct entrance would probably have to be reviewed by KDOT, Schwaller said.

The entrance came up for discussion during the regular work session Thursday evening at City Hall, 1507 Main.

City Commissioner Sandy Jacobs mentioned the large and often vacant mall parking lot might have room for additional stand-alone retail space.

A direct entrance would simplify the circuitous ones that exist now through stoplight intersections at both the north and south ends of the parking lot. The timing might be right, considering a $9.3 million planned re-do of Vine Street to include four roundabouts, including one near the mall.

Jacobs comment led to discussion of a “right-in, right-out” entrance allowing northbound vehicles to turn right off of Vine Street to enter the mall parking lot, and then to turn right again, onto Vine, when leaving.

“Since we’re doing Vine Street anyway, I asked staff to look into the possibility,” said Jacobs, mentioning conversations between city staff and mall ownership. “Maybe they’d be interested in more retail space out there.”

City Manager Toby Dougherty said the city never has been opposed to a direct entrance, but was simply adhering to KDOT requirements. KDOT now has told the city it’s OK, Dougherty said.

“So we went on the record as saying we don’t care, we have no preference,” Dougherty said. “We would support a right-in right-out to the mall,” and that has been conveyed to the mall ownership, he said.

The mall has 710 parking spaces now, said Public Works Director Jesse Rohr. Under existing city code, the mall’s retail square footage only requires it have 431 spaces.

“If at some point they choose to do something in the parking area, there’s most likely room to do so,” Rohr told the city commissioners.

“I think it would be a great opportunity,” Jacobs said.

Right now vehicles enter the mall at the intersections of 32nd and 33rd streets with Vine. When the roundabout project is completed at the end of 2021, the nearest roundabout would be at 32nd and 33rd streets intersection on the north end of the mall property, near the existing Starbucks, said Rohr.

“I imagine it would be to their benefit to have that right-in right-out, particularly when the roundabouts go in,” Schwaller said after the meeting.

Jacobs said it’s worth looking into.

“If we had another couple restaurants in there, or retail, it just adds to our sales tax,” she said.