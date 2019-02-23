HAYS — Ell-Saline senior Nick Davenport is one step away.

After bowing out in the semifinals a year ago, Davenport cleared that hurdle in dominating fashion Friday, pinning Tucker Branum of Colby to advance to today's 220-pound final of the Class 3-2-1A state wrestling tournament at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

"I feel pretty good about that," said Davenport, who improved to 42-0 and will face Norton's Hayden Wiltfong for the championship. "One more match, I've got to finish this thing right."

Davenport also took a perfect record into last year's tournament, but settled for third place. The man he beat in the consolation finals: Wiltfong.

"It will be a good match and he's a good wrestler," Davenport said of Wiltfong, whom he also beat 3-1 earlier this season at Phillipsburg. "It should be a good final tomorrow and I'm excited."

Davenport took just 27 seconds to pin Douglass' Isaiah Wasson in his opening match and decisioned Dane Whalen of Osage City in the quarterfinals before taking out Branum in the first period at 1:04.

The fact that he's facing a familiar foe in Wiltfong in the finals is of little consequence, Davenport said.

"I think it's a good thing from a confidence aspect that I've beaten him, and I've also seen him once and can game-plan a little bit," he said. "But at this point at state you can't really rely on having beaten somebody because it's almost like a clean slate."

Porsch denies R.Rodriguez

Southeast of Saline's Rudy Rodriguez also won his first two matches Friday at 160 pounds, but came up against three-time state champion Dayton Porsch of Hoxie in the semifinals and lost by fall in 2 minutes, 23 seconds. Rodriguez, a senior, still has a chance at his best-ever state finish after taking fifth last year and fourth as a sophomore.

Rodriguez, who was ranked second behind Porsch at 160, opened with a 5-3 decision over Norton's Brandon Vacura and beat Kinstin Juhl of Riverside, 9-3, in the quarterfinals. The final will match Porsch (43-1) and No. 3-ranked Tate Seabolt of Cimarron (36-3).

Eureka leads the team race after the first day with 99 points, followed by Colby at 79 and Hoxie with 64.

With the forecast of hazardous weather today, matches will start as scheduled at 9 a.m., but there will be no breaks, and the fifth-place, third-place and championship matches will take place simultaneously on three mats.

Minneapolis, which had two No. 1-ranked wrestlers going into the tournament, advanced one to the championship when senior Tristin Hauck claimed a 4-2 semifinal decision over Kurt Schroeder of Colby. Hauck (41-2) will wrestle Eureka sophomore Brennan Lowe for the title.

The Lions' Tyson Villalpando advanced to the 182-pound finial but suffered his first loss, 8-3, to Tanner Johnson of Holcomb.

No. 3-ranked Republic County junior Eyann Zimmerman (42-4) is a finalist at 285 pounds after pinning Parker Opat of Trego in the semis. He'll go against No. 2 Hadley Panzer of Lakin (41-0), who knocked off Sabetha's Elliott Strahm, the defending champion.

All four of Southeast of Saline's wrestlers survived the opening day, led by Rudy Rodriguez. Freshman Matthew Rodriguez at 145 pounds and senior Colby Beer at 195 both won their first-round matches but lost in the quarterfinals, while sophomore 182-pounder Sterling Harp opened with a loss but won his consolation match.

For Ell-Saline, senior 113-pounder Seth Schneider lost both his matches and is done.

Bennington has one wrestler left after Layne Wilton won his first match but lost in the quarters.

Chantz Vath of Lincoln also was a first-round winner at 145 before falling in the quarterfinals.