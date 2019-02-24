LUBBOCK, Texas — Kansas basketball’s hopes of a national record-extending 15th straight Big 12 regular-season championship aren’t dead.

When it comes to the league race, though, the No. 12-ranked Jayhawks did experience on Saturday night what may best be described as a near-death experience.

With four games left in the regular season, KU no longer controls its own destiny, the result of a 91-62 drubbing at the hands of No. 14 Texas Tech inside a rumbling United Supermarkets Arena. The Jayhawks (20-7, 9-5 Big 12) fell into a 25-point halftime hole, surrendering nine opening-period 3-pointers to six different Red Raider players while themselves scoring just one field goal in the final seven-plus minutes ahead of the intermission.

The 29-point margin represents the most lopsided Big 12 loss in coach Bill Self’s 16-year tenure.

With the defeat, KU fell two full games behind first-place Kansas State, which drubbed Oklahoma State by 39 earlier in the day. The No. 23-ranked Wildcats travel to Allen Fieldhouse for an 8 p.m. Monday edition of the Sunflower Showdown, and even if the Jayhawks win that contest as well as their final three games, they need both K-State and Texas Tech to drop another one along the way to secure at least a share of the conference title.

KU’s seventh defeat this season in nine true road games was unquestionably the most unsightly.

Brandone Francis’ wide-open 3-pointer five minutes into the game represented the third in three straight possessions for the Red Raiders, creating a double-figure lead on the strength of a 3-for-4 shooting start from beyond the arc and a 7-for-8 effort overall. Self, who saw the play unfold just feet in front of him, threw his fist forward and let out a rage-filled shout.

It only got worse from there for the Jayhawks.

Matt Mooney and Deshawn Corprew hit their own 3s to join the fun previously enjoyed by Francis, Jarrett Culver and Davide Moretti, with Corprew’s make extending the Texas Tech advantage to 24-10 at the 11:20 mark. The teams traded blows, with KU point guard Devon Dotson’s layup again making his team’s deficit 14 with 7:34 left, but it proved a significant bucket — the Jayhawks made just one more, a Charlie Moore 3-pointer, before the intermission.

The Red Raiders, meanwhile, followed Dotson’s make with 3-pointers from Kyler Edwards and Moretti, a Tariq Owens dunk, a Norense Odiase free-throw make and a Culver layup — an 11-0 run that ballooned the home team’s advantage to 25. Moore hit his shot, but Edwards followed with a 3 — what else? — to make Texas Tech 9-for-15 from deep and give the group its 45-20 halftime lead.

KU’s final offensive possession of the first half was emblematic of the team’s struggles the entire evening. As the final seconds ticked off in the period, Self attempted to shout a play out from the sideline over the voices of the sellout crowd. It apparently wasn’t received by everyone — K.J. Lawson and Mitch Lightfoot got crossed up at the top of the key, and the ball ended up in the hands of Moore, who took an ill-advised NBA-distance 3 that missed badly.

Texas Tech didn’t let up after the break.

The Red Raiders, who entered averaging 68.3 points in Big 12 play with a 33.8-percent success rate from beyond the arc, hit 5 of 8 to start the second half, with Mooney’s banked-in 3 giving Chris Beard’s squad a 33-point advantage, 83-50, with 5:38 left. An “overrated” chant broke out soon thereafter, with at least one fan imploring Beard to “hang 100 on ’em.”

Culver’s trey with 3:10 left made it 86-55, with more sporadic “overrated” chants and the emptying of walk-ons onto the court the only remaining items of note.

Culver, the sophomore guard and Big 12 player of the year contender, finished with a game-high 26 points on 10-for-21 shooting for the Red Raiders, who have now won five straight by an average margin of 25 points. Texas Tech hit 16 of 26 attempts from 3.

Dedric Lawson scored 14 points to pace KU, the only Jayhawk player in double-figures.