Three of the six boys teams and three girls teams that began the season as No. 1 in the Best of Kansas Preps state rankings finished the same way in the final list.

Central Plains' boys and girls' went wire-to-wire.

The Oiler girls moved to within one win of Hoxie's state record of 107 straight victories, picking up No. 105 and 106 in regional play last week. They've been the most dominant team in the state and are on pace to set a state record for scoring margin in a season and in the regional win over Victoria, they set a state record for field goal percentage in a game, hitting 73.1 percent (38 of 52).

For the girls, Derby (6A), Miege (4A) joined Central Plains as three preseason No. 1s which stayed that way from start to finish.

Five other girls teams finished the regular season undefeated — Maize South (20-0), KC Piper (4A), Olpe (1A), Rural Vista (1A) and Golden Plains (1A). All three 1A teams survived their regionals last week unbeaten.

McPherson's girls (18-1) climbed to eighth in the Super 10 overall rankings and jumped to first in Class 5A. Cheney remained No. 1 in Class 3A at 18-2, with one of those two losses coming to No. 3 Haven (16-3). Sterling (16-4) climbed to third in Class 2A girls.

Two-time defending Class 6A state champion Blue Valley Northwest went wire-to-wire in that class. Bishop Miege, which has won three straight titles, spent a portion of the season ranked No. 2 in 4A, but the Stags enter sub-state on an 11-game winning streak, including a 54-52 win over Blue Valley Northwest. Central Plains is one of just four remaining undefeated boys teams in the state, with the Oilers 22-0 through regional competition.

Maize is 20-0 in 5A and ends the regular-season No. 1 in the Super 10, while Maur Hill-Mt. Academy is 19-0 in 3A and Osborne is 20-0 in 1A.

Pratt-Skyline remains No. 1 in Class 2A boys with a 19-1 record, followed by Inman (17-2) at No. 4 and Trinity Catholic (17-3) at No. 5 entering this week's sub-states.

BEST OF KANSAS RANKINGS

BOYS SUPER 10

Team;Record

1. Maize (1);20-0

2. Blue Valley Northwest (2);18-2

3. Topeka High (3);18-2

4. Washburn Rural (4);19-1

5. Basehor-Linwood (5);18-2

6. Lawrence (8);17-3

7. Wichita Southeast (6);17-3

8. Andover Central (7);17-3

9. Miege (NR)18-2

10. Wichita Trinity (9);18-1

6A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Blue Valley Northwest (1);18-2

2. Topeka High (2);18-2

3. Washburn Rural (3);19-1

4. Lawrence (5);17-3

4. Wichita Southeast (4);17-3

Others — Campus 16-4, Free State 13-6, Garden City 16-4, KC-Harmon 17-3, Olathe North 16-4, SM South 16-4, Wichita East 13-7.

5A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Maize (1);20-0

2. Basehor-Linwood (2);18-2

3. Andover Central (3);17-3

4. Bonner Springs (4);18-2

5. Carroll (NR);15-5

Others — Arkansas City 14-6, KC-Washington 13-7, Maize South 15-5, McPherson 14-5, Pittsburg 17-3, Salina Central 15-5, Seaman 13-7, Wichita Heights 15-5.

4A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Miege (2);18-2

2. Wichita Trinity (1);18-1

3. Andale (3);17-2

4. Piper (4);16-4

5. Abilene (5);17-3

Others — Anderson County 15-5, Augusta 14-6, Chapman 16-4, Nickerson 13-7, Ottawa 12-8, Parsons 15-5.

3A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Beloit (1);19-1

2. Maur Hill-Mt. Academy (2);19-0

3. Phillipsburg (4);17-2

4. Perry-Lecompton (NR);17-2

5. Girard (5);16-3

Others — Baxter Springs 16-4, Belle Plaine 15-5, Cheney 16-4, Kingman 14-5, Nemaha Central 14-6, Riley County 15-5, Sabetha 15-5, Santa Fe Trail 17-3, Silver Lake 16-4.

2A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Pratt-Skyline (1);19-1

2. Stanton County (2);18-2

3. Hoxie (3);17-2

4. Inman (4);17-2

5. Hutchinson Trinity (5);17-3

Others — Colgan 16-3, Ellis 15-5, McLouth 15-5, Mission Valley 14-5, Ness City 16-4, Northeast-Arma 16-4, Pleasanton 14-5, Sacred Heart 15-5, Seabury 15-5, Yates Center 16-2.

1A BOYS

Team;Record

1. Central Plains (1);22-0

2. Hanover (2);21-1

3. Osborne (3);20-0

4. South Gray (4);21-1

5. Northern Valley (5);20-2

Others — Attica 19-4, Beloit-St. John’s 17-3, Berean Academy 19-3, Burlingame 17-3, Caldwell 20-2, Cedar Vale-Dexter 19-3, Lebo 16-5, Sharon Springs 19-2, South Central 18-4, St. John 18-4, Sylvan-Lucas 15-5.

GIRLS SUPER 10

Team;record

1. Derby (1);19-0

2. Miege (2);19-0

3. Blue Valley North (3);18-2

4. Liberal (5);20-0

5. KC Piper (6);19-0

6. Central Plains (7);22-0

7. Washburn Rural (8);18-2

8. McPherson (9);18-1

9. Topeka High (NR);18-2

10. Maize South (NR);20-0



6A GIRLS

Team;record

1. Derby (1);19-0

2. Blue Valley North (2);18-2

3. Liberal (3);20-0

4. Washburn Rural (4);18-2

5. Topeka High (5);18-2

Others — Manhattan 14-6, Mill Valley 14-6, Olathe East 16-4, Olathe North 14-5, Olathe South 16-4, SM Northwest 14-6, Wichita South 14-6.



5A GIRLS

Team;record

1. McPherson (2);18-1

3. Maize South (4);20-0

2. Wichita Heights (3);18-2

4. Aquinas (1);15-4

5. Maize (5);17-3

Others — Blue Valley Southwest 14-6, Carroll 14-6, DeSoto 14-5, Goddard 18-2, KC Schlagle 15-5, Seaman 14-6.





4A GIRLS

Team;record

1. Miege (1);19-0

2. KC Piper (2);19-0

3. Baldwin (3);17-1

4. Abilene (4);18-2

5. Circle (5);15-4

Others — Eudora 14-5, Labette County 16-4, Nickerson 17-3, Parsons 14-6, Rose Hill 13-6, Ulysses 16-4, Wellington 13-6, Wichita Trinity 13-6.



3A GIRLS

Team;record

1. Cheney (1);18-2

2. Hesston (3);16-3

3. Haven (4);16-3

4. Sabetha (5);17-3

5. Pleasant Ridge (NR);18-2

Others — Burlington 15-5, Clay Center 15-4, Eureka 17-3, Halstead 16-4, Jefferson West 17-3, Nemaha Central 17-3, Norton 18-2, Royal Valley 15-5, Russell 16-4, TMP-Marian 15-5, Wellsville 17-3.



2A GIRLS

Team;record

1. Wabaunsee (2);17-3

2. Garden Plain (3);15-4

3. Sterling (5);16-4

4. Jefferson North (1);17-3

5. WaKeeney (4);16-3

Others — Colgan 16-3, Conway Springs 14-5, Inman 16-3, Jackson Heights 14-5, Meade 14-6, Stanton County 14-6, Syracuse 14-6, Valley Heights 17-4, West Elk 15-4.



1A GIRLS

Team;record

1. Central Plains (1);22-0

2. Olpe (2);20-0

3. Rural Vista (3);21-0

4. Frankfort (4);20-2

5. Golden Plains (5);22-0

Others — Argonia 19-2, Beloit-St. John’s 17-2, Chase County 18-2, Cunningham 20-3, Hanover 19-3, Hutch Central Christian 20-2, Otis-Bison 19-3, South Central 20-2, South Gray 18-4, Spearville 17-4, St. Paul 16-4, Thunder Ridge 18-2, Waverly 18-3, Weskan 17-4.