Today's Birthday (02/26/19). This is your professional year to shine. Teamwork is your secret strength. Maintain flexibility with changing news. Your heart flutters with another's this summer, before your crew shifts direction. Winter brings satisfying results for shared efforts, leading to a family fork in the road. Follow passion.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Things may not go as planned. Avoid travel. A hidden danger could arise. Transportation and action could get tangled. Explore locally. Study your own backyard.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 7 -- You can see what wasn't working with shared finances. Work with someone who sees your blind spot. Don't get sidetracked. Collaborate for common gain.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Have patience with a partner. Breakdowns or obstacles could arise. Avoid silly arguments over miscommunications. Travel frustrations would make things worse. Handle practical priorities.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Slow to avoid accidents. Use gentle pressure rather than force. Hidden obstacles lie out of view. Stick to practical goals. Take care of your health.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- A sense of humor lightens a romantic misunderstanding. Remember what's really important. Take a walk to cool down if needed. Let go of the small stuff.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Mistakes or misunderstandings can arise at home. Abandon expectations, and you may win better results than originally planned. Keep an open mind and heart.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Communication and action could clash. Make sure everyone knows what's going on. Avoid provoking jealousies or upsets. Provide stability, reliability and a calm presence.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- You won't need to defer gratification forever. Stay frugal until financial obstacles or obligations are past. Prioritize practicalities. You're gaining. Keep showing up.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Illusions and mirages could distort the view. Things may not go as planned. Wait for better conditions. Keep a flexible outlook and a sense of humor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 5 -- Rest, and consider what's ahead. Refine plans for new circumstances. Discover crucial holes, and repair them. Find a quiet space to review.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Friends can get through where you're stuck. Miscommunications could make things worse; take the time to unravel tangles as soon as they occur.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Discover a hidden mess at work. An illusion could get shattered. Allow extra time to clean things up and resolve misunderstandings. You've got this.