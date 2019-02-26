Sacred Heart coach Brian Gormley told anyone who would listen that Sterling, the Knights’ opponent in Monday’s sub-state opener, was better than a three-win team.

Fortunately for Gormley, his team was listening.

Sterling gave Sacred Heart a much closer game for three-and-a-half quarters than the seeds would indicate. The Knights closed the game on a 15-5 run to pull away for the 53-41 victory at the Sacred Heart gym.

“They came out and played tough, but we kept on their shoulders and had a couple of good runs,” Sacred Heart sophomore Caleb Gilliland said. “They had a couple of players that were really good, but coach told us at the beginning of the game to just keep grinding and we’d get a win.”

“We looked at their record and saw 3-17, and that’s fairly typical for a No. 7 seed,” Sacred Heart senior Trace Leners said. “But we watched them on film and knew they were a really good 3-17 team. They played some good teams and were close in those games.

“As they say, survive and advance. You don’t really care how you do it, as long as you get to that next one.”

That next one will be Thursday in the sub-state semifinals at Sterling High School, where the Knights will face a familiar opponent. No. 2 seed Sacred Heart (16-5) will take on league foe Ellsworth for the third time this season after the Bearcats defeated Ellinwood 40-37 in their tourney opener.

The Knights were down by two after the opening quarter but got a lift in the second period from Gilliland coming off the bench. Sacred Heart was 0 of 6 on 3-point attempts in the first quarter, but Gilliland’s first attempt of the game came from behind the arc and put his team up 13-12.

Gilliland later scored the final five points of the second quarter to put Sacred Heart in front for good, 23-20, then hit a 3-pointer midway through the third that had the Knights up 30-22.

“Caleb stepped up huge tonight,” Leners said. “He knocked down some 3’s and really pushed us so we were able to squeak out a W tonight.”

“I was kind of nervous going in to it,” said Gilliland, who matched his season high with 11 points. “But it’s nice that the seniors and the rest of the team have faith in me and allow me to shoot those shots.”

Sterling was able to cut the lead to two points (33-31) before the end of the third quarter and still faced that two-point deficit after a pair of Caden Webb free throws with 5:00 to play made it 38-36.

A second-chance basket from Tate Herrenbruck and a steal and lay-in from Leners made it 42-36. After two more free throws from Sterling’s Brady Myers, the Knights scored 11 unanswered points. That included six points from Herrenbruck, two free throws from Charlie Skidmore and a three-point play from Ethan Buckner for a 53-28 lead.

“When you look at the two teams, they are physically and athletically more imposing than we are,” Gormley said. “The Myers kid was the fastest kid on this rectangle tonight.

“Good athleticism and their tenacity kept them in it for a long time.”

Herrenbruck had nine of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. Gilliland matched his season high with 11 points and Luis Mendez added 10 points. Skidmore finished with nine rebounds and Leners had eight.

Sterling made only two field goals in the second half, but were 17 of 20 at the line in the final two quarters.

“Obviously our Achilles' heel was putting them on the line,” Gormley said. “Some of the fouls were unavoidable, with them going to the rim and our kids getting in front of them.

“But it was still a great defensive effort. Trace Leners did a great job when we switched him on Myers. We didn’t want to leave their shooters and he knows how to guard the ball.”

Myers led Sterling with 14 points, including 10 from the free throw line. Max Dutton added 11 and Logan Weigel finished with 12 rebounds.