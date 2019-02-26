The Hammeke brothers combined for 36 points to lead first-seeded Trinity Catholic to a 73-20 victory over The Independent High School of Wichita to open the Class 2A boys high school basketball sub-state tournament Monday night.
Senior Kaleb Hammeke scored 21 points and sophomore Lucas Hammeke added 15 for the Celtics (17-3) move onto to Thursday’s semifinal round.
Tbe Celtics, which also received 13 points from Joshua Bridgewater, jumped out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as The Independent finished their season at 2-18.
Independent 5;5;2;8 – 20
Trinity 20;17;27;9 – 73
Independent (20) – Fields 4, Payne 4, Givvin 4, Builly 3, Jackson 5; Trinity (73) – K. Hammeke 21, L. Hammeke 15, Nelson 2, Mauga 8, Hammersmith 5, Gray, 4, Bridgewater 13.
Haven 50, Chaparral 18
Faith Paramore and Jordan Barlow each tossed in 10 points to pace Haven to a first-round victory in the Class 3A girls sub-state tournament Monday night.
The third-seeded Wildcats (17-3) jumped to a 32-12 halftime lead. Chaparral ended the season at 6-14
The Wildcats move onto Thursday’s semifinals and have the home court for the rest of the tournament.
Chaparral 2;10;3;3 – 18
Haven 13;19;15;3 – 50
Chaparral (18) – Swartz 2, Fracis 4, Stolworth 9, Burice 3; Haven (50)-- Misly 2, Arnold 4, Matteson 3, R. Roper 1, A. Roper 9, Barlow 10, Paramore 10 Yutzy 6, Stipe 1, Estill 4.
Inman boys 63, Ell-Saline 30
Inman girls 41, Ell-Saline 11
The first-seeded Inman’s boys and girls both got off to winning starts Monday in the Class 2A Sterling sub-state.
Mason Thiessen scored 18 points to pace the Inman boys, who led 33-15 at halftime.
Rachel Harman paced the Teutons girls with 10 points in a balanced scoring attack that saw them coast to the win after leading 18-6 at the half.
Inman’s boys climbed to 18-2 on the season and the girls’ raised their record to 17-3. The boys’ play in the semifinals Thursday with the girls’ returning to action on Friday.
Ell-Saline ended their season for the boys at 3-18, with the girls winless in 20 games
Boys
Ell-Saline 5;9;13;3 – 30
Inman 15;18, 24; 6 – 63
Ell-Saline (30) – Morrical 2, Kremer 5, Come 2, Johnson 3, Geirsch 3, Peterson 13; Inman (63) – Doerksen, 7, Eddy 10, Froese 13, Thiessen 18, Kolby Blank 2, Carter 4, Bledsoe 3, Kendon Blank 2, J. Friesen 4.
Girls
Ell-Saline 3;3;5;0 – 11
Inman ;12l;6;10;13 – 41
Ell-Saline (11) -- Kramer 6, Rowley 5; Inman (41) Schroeder 1, Thiessenb 2, Clark 3, Harren 3, Raney 7, Maurer 8, DeWitt 3, Harman 10, Neufeld 2, Regehr 2.
BASKETBALL
High school
Monday’s games
BOYS
Bishop Seabury Academy 75, Heritage Christian 34
Independence Home School 61, Hyman Brand 47
SM North 55, Mill Valley 46
Class 2A Sub-State
First Round
Bennington 62, Canton-Galva 35
Central Heights 48, Jayhawk Linn 44
Ellis 48, Oakley 41
Ellsworth 40, Ellinwood 37
Garden Plain 61, Bluestem 27
Hillsboro 78, Wabaunsee 64
Hoxie 69, Oberlin-Decatur 38
Humboldt 78, Southeast 50
Hutchinson Trinity 73, Wichita Independent 20
Inman 63, Ell-Saline 30
Lakin 64, Syracuse 60
Lyndon 43, Pleasanton 23
Maranatha Academy 80, KC Christian 69
Marion 55, Rossville 39
McLouth 73, Atchison County 27
Medicine Lodge 44, Remington 41
Ness City 61, Meade 58
Northeast-Arma 52, West Elk 44
Northern Heights 62, Goessel 33
Oskaloosa 67, Jefferson North 56
Pittsburg Colgan 56, Oswego 29
Plainville 76, Smith Center 44
Pratt Skyline 75, Elkhart 36
Republic County 40, Jackson Heights 37
Salina Sacred Heart 53, Sterling 41
Sedgwick 52, Conway Springs 39
Stanton County 61, Sublette 33
Valley Heights 61, Horton 33
Wichita County 46, Trego 44
Yates Center 51, Uniontown 21
Class 3A Sub-State
First Round
Girard 58, Riverton 23
Smoky Valley 40, Norton 35
Class 4A Sub-State
Play-In
Atchison 71, Labette County 5
El Dorado 56, Winfield 50, OT
Mulvane 73, Wellington 59
Paola 51, Baldwin 32
Class 5A Sub-State
Play-In
Wichita Northwest 68, Valley Center 64
Class 6A Sub-State
Play-In
Hutchinson 55, Wichita West 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A Sub-State
First Round
Inman 41, Ell-Saline 11
Jackson Heights 45, Republic County 44
Plainville 53, Smith Center 50
Class 3A Sub-State
First Round
Baxter Springs 62, Galena 40
Beloit 50, Rock Creek 37
Burlington 56, Fredonia 15
Cheney 58, Belle Plaine 25
Cherryvale 44, Caney Valley 38
Cimarron 50, Holcomb 44
Clay Center 57, Concordia 26
Colby 58, Goodland 30
Columbus 49, Frontenac 34
Erie 43, Douglass 31
Eureka 67, Prairie View 33
Girard 64, Riverton 25
Halstead 43, Wichita Collegiate 28
Haven 50, Chaparral 18
Hays-TMP-Marian 59, Hoisington 37
Hesston 45, Kingman 23
Jefferson West 69, West Franklin 13
KC Bishop Ward 48, Silver Lake 36
Larned 45, Hugoton 32
Marysville 52, Holton 38
Nemaha Central 56, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 22
Norton 39, Smoky Valley 24
Osage City 48, Neodesha 45
Riley County 53, Minneapolis 48
Riverside 47, Pleasant Ridge 0
Royal Valley 64, Perry-Lecompton 34
Russell 60, Lyons 20
Sabetha 58, Hiawatha 26
Scott City 59, Southwestern Hts. 24
St. Mary's 64, Council Grove 48
Wellsville 47, Santa Fe Trail 21
Class 5A Sub-State
Play-In
Arkansas City 46, Valley Center 37
Salina South 46, Great Bend 37
Class 6A Sub-State
Play-In
Wichita West 63, Junction City 36