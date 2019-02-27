Today's Birthday (02/27/19). Your career blossoms this year. Collaborate with a talented team. Adjust to unexpected news. Summer sparks a sweet romance, before you take new directions with a shared endeavor. Triumph with friends this winter, before reaching a domestic turning point. Love infuses and inspires.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- Happy accidents could take you by surprise. A fun opportunity to explore is worth grabbing. Expand your frontiers beyond the same old, same old.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is an 8 -- You can get the resources that you need. Consider all possibilities with your partner. Let go of an old trepidation. Invite collaboration.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Someone else can see where you're blind. Work together for a common goal. Luck smiles. Abandon illusions or romantic fantasies. Sweat equity wins.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is a 9 -- Others demand quick action. Help them to see the big picture. Provide excellent service without compromising your own health. Exercise both builds and releases energy.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Romance is a distinct possibility, when you give up expectations and suppositions. Let go of the word "should." Discover fun and love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Domestic changes could cause upheaval. Collaborate with housemates and family for satisfying results. Reward workers with something delicious. Savor home comforts.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Communications are buzzing. There may be a temporary feeling of being overwhelmed. Prioritize urgencies, one thing at a time. Edit your message before hitting "send."

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Profitable opportunities could seem obscured by more spectacular or controversial distractions. Ignore the fluff, and hone in on the gold. Discover buried treasure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is a 9 -- Your personal view expands as illusions fall away. You can do more than you thought. Discover more options than you realized. Take a lucky shot.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is a 6 -- Avoid overstimulating crowds or noise. Peaceful privacy soothes your spirit. Use what you've kept hidden. Develop your plans and strategies behind closed doors.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 9 -- Together you can move mountains. Tempers could spark; don't antagonize anyone. Offer encouragement and share the load. Apply that energy toward a solution.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- A career opportunity may not seem obvious. Upon inspection, you discover there's more to it than meets the eye. Pay attention and look around.