HAVEN — A long bounce off the rim to try and cap off a traditional 3-point play ended up in the hands of a Haven player who kicked it out to a wide-open Faith Paramore.

She knocked down the 3-pointer against the No. 3 ranked Hesston Swathers and put the Haven Wildcats up 48-34 — the largest lead of the game at that point — with 5:02 left to play in the semis of the 3A KSHSAA substate tournament on Thursday in Haven. The Wildcats, who are ranked No. 4 in the state by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association, went on to beat the No. 3 Swathers, 57-45.

“That was the dagger,” said Paramore, who finished with a game-high 24 points. “I just thought it was big four momentum for the rest of the game.”

Hesston called a timeout and the Haven players erupted. Maguire Estill even tripped over her teammates while jumping up and down in celebration.

Last year, the Wildcats (18-3) knocked off the Swathers (17-4) in the substate championship and went on to finish in third place at states. However, the Swathers beat the Wildcats on their turf earlier in this regular season.

“I felt like we just played with more energy (tonight),” said Haven coach Dwight Roper who celebrated his 476 win as coach.

Roper added he was proud of the defensive effort that kept the solid 6-foot-1 Swather Rylie Schilling in check and tamed leading scorer Elise Kaiser as much as possible.

“Those two they can get you,” Roper said, pausing during the interview to congratulate Kaiser for her 23 point effort. “She caused me not to get any sleep.”

Hesston’s Lindsey Deegan tied up the game at 11-all with a basket with 6:55 left in the second quarter before Haven went on a 12-2 run.

Paramore scored the first four points, followed by a couple free throws from Carlee Arnold and a bucket from Sara Yutzy.

Hesston scored a basket to make it 19-13 with 4:05 left to play, then Yutzy knocked down a couple back-to-back buckets. The second came off a pass from Arie Roper underneath to Paramore who tipped it mid air to Yutzy wide open under the other side of the basket.

Haven went up 23-13.

Kaiser ended the run by knocking down one of her three 3’s on the night. It started a 10-2 Hesston run that had four points from Schilling and ended with a few seconds left on a putback by Gracia Dawes.

Haven led 25-23 at the half.

Paramore and the Wildcats came out knocking down shots in the third quarter. Paramore, who went 6 of 13 (46 percent) from the field, started the quarter off with a 3-pointer followed by a left-handed layup, putting the Wildcats up 30-23.

Schilling knocked down a shot for Hesston to make it 30-25 with 5:55 left to play.

Then, Haven’s Jordan Barlow extended the lead with a couple free throws. Haven shot 15 of 20 (75 percent) from the free throw line. Hesston finished 8 of 18 (44 percent).

On the next Wildcat possession, Paramore drove to the basket and dished it to Yutzy for an open layup. Yutzy finished with 20 points.

“She’s playing really well,” coach Roper said. “She is athletic. Defends well.”

The two teams exchanged a bucket each. Then, Paramore made a move to the basket and drew the foul from Schilling. It was her fourth with 2:23 left in the third quarter. Hesston coach Matt Richardson took the senior out until the fourth quarter.

“If Schilling gets into foul trouble they are screwed,” Paramore said.

Paramore knocked down both free throws. She went 8 of 10 from the charity stripe. Yutzy added another basket, making it 40-27 with 1:40 left to play.

Kaiser knocked down another basket for Hesston. On Hesston’s next possession, Paramore blocked Kaiser’s shot and took it the length of the court for a bucket.

Kaiser answered right back with a basket with two seconds left in the quarter. Haven led 42-31 going into the final period.

In the fourth quarter, Hesston trailed by as much as 15 points before Kaiser scored all eight points on an 8-2 run. The nine point deficit would be as close as Hesston would come.

Haven will play Cheney (20-2) in the substate finals on Saturday in Haven. The Wildcats gave Cheney their first loss of the season during tournament play this year.

HAVEN — Arnold 0 2-2 2, Barlow 2 3-5 7, Paramore 7 8-10 24, Yutzy 9 2-4 20, Estill 2 0-0 4.

HESSTON — Kaiser 8 4-6 23, Vogt 1 0-0 2, Ferralez 2 0-0 4, Schilling 6 3-9 15, Deegan 0 1-2 1.

Haven;11;14;17;15;—57

Hesston;9;14;8;14;—45