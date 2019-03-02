PITTSBURG – Day 1 of the NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships was a day of almosts for the Hutchinson Blue Dragons on Friday at Pittsburg State’s Plaster Center.

Freshman Gabby Collins and sophomore Jewell Bolden were on the cusp of either the medal stand or qualifying for finals. They just missed multiple times.

Collins finished 14th in preliminaries for the 1,000 meters on Friday night. That was a PR for the Blue Dragon cross country All-American with a time of 3:09.19, which is the second-fastest 1,000-meter time in Blue Dragon indoor history.

Bolden just missed the medal stand in the long jump. She finished ninth with a jump of 18 feet, 4 1/4 inches. Bolden also missed qualifying for the 60-meter hurdle finals with a time of 8.89 seconds.

The only other Blue Dragon women’s athlete to compete on Friday was sophomore sprinter Tatyana Hopkins. The Blue Dragon record-holder in the 60 meters ran a time of 7.85 seconds in Friday’s prelims and did not qualify for the finals.

Saturday will be a quiet day for the Blue Dragon women. School record-holder Hannah Smith competes in the weight throw and the 3,200 relay team will be first on the track at 12:30 p.m.

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

DMR, Hansen lead way for Hutch at indoor nationals

PITTSBURG – The Hutchinson Blue Dragons picked up six points in two events on Day 1 of the NJCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Pittsburg State’s Plaster Center on Friday.

Sophomore pole vaulter Myles Hansen was the highest placer for Hutchinson. He earned All-America honors and placed sixth in the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet, 3 1/4 inches.

The Blue Dragons' distance medley relay placed seventh with a time of 10:18.40. The relay team was made up of Brett Hillabrand, Elijah Smith, Jason Luft and Connor Kaufman.

Two HCC distance runners set PRs in the 5,000-meter finals. Freshman Sylvester Kibarar posted the second-fastest time in Blue Dragon indoor history with a time of 15:11.03. Sophomore Jared Stark ran the third-fastest 5,000 time by a Blue Dragon at 15:28.38. Kibarar was 14th and Stark 20th on Friday.

Other results on Friday:

– Elijah Smith finished 13th in the men’s long jump at 22 feet, 10 inches.

– Garet Johnson was 15th in the men’s pole vault at 47-9 3/4.

– Jared Scott didn’t qualify for the finals in the 60 and 200 meters. Scott tied for 12th in the 60 meters in 6.78 seconds. He was 13th in the 200 preliminaries with a tie of 21.56 seconds.

– Brock Appiah was 19th in qualifying for the 200 meters with a time of 21.73 seconds.

– Donovan Whitmore was 29th in qualifying for the 200 at 22.31 seconds.

– Jason Luft ran a time of 2:00.68 in the 800 preliminaries.