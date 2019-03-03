NICKERSON — It took another second-half comeback, but the Nickerson Panthers are headed back to the KSHSAA Class 4A Girls Basketball Tournament.

Nickerson (18-3) punched its second straight ticket to the state tournament in Salina this week after rallying to defeat Rose Hill 58-51 in a Class 4A Sub-State Tournament on Saturday.

“(It’s an) awesome feeling to get back to the state tournament again,” Panthers coach Jon McLean said. “In high school sports, the state tournament is the pinnacle. It’s a goal that coaches and players have. Basketball is a long season, and you’re going to have some ups and downs. But I am really happy for our girls, who have hung in there and fought the whole way. We were behind again in this game, and we came back and won. (We have some) tough, tough girls to come back and win this one.”

Down 27-22 at halftime, Nickerson’s rally was sparked by senior Madison Ontjes and freshman Kieryn Ontjes in the third quarter. Madison Ontjes (13 points), who scored eight markers in the period, used a driving layup during a 9-0 run to give the Panthers a 34-33 lead at the 2:38 mark. After Brylee Engelland drained a 3-pointer, Kieryn Ontjes (16 points) capped the surge with a baseline jumper for a six-point NHS lead.

“I don’t know what happened in that third-quarter comeback,” Madison Ontjes said. “I think we realized that we want this win so bad, especially after not winning a single game my freshman year until now. It’s so exciting (that we’re going back the the state tournament again).”

In the fourth quarter, Alex Altum collected nine of her game-high 18 points for Nickerson, twice breaking ties with baskets after the Rockets had responded at the other end.

“I knew that we were in a rut, and I think we just started feeling it,” Altum said. “We were thinking that, if we didn’t begin to step it up, we were not going to win.”

Emily Adler, who led Rose Hill (13-7) with 17 points made three of her four 3-pointers in the final 8 minutes. She broke a 45-all tie with a shot from behind the arc before Kieryn Ontjes’ layup in transition trimmed the Rockets edge to 48-47 with 3:41 left.

Altum knocked down a pair of free throws for a one-point lead 12 seconds later, but Adler connected on her final 3 of the night for a 51-49 Rose Hill advantage as 2½ minutes remained.

The Panthers scored the final nine points of the game as Madison Ontjes buried a left-side 3-pointer to put Nickerson ahead for good at 52-51. NHS closed out is victory by hitting six free throws in the final 1:15.

Breckynn Meyers also reached double digits, scoring 12 points for the Rockets.

KSHSAA CLASS 4A SUB-STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

Saturday’s Result

NICKERSON 58, ROSE HILL 51

At Nickerson High School

ROSE HILL (13-7): Lexi Rose 1 0-0 2, Emily Adler 4 3-4 17, Jayden Chickadonz 1 0-0 2, Breckynn Meyers 4 4-5 12, Sydney Adler 3 1-4 9, Haley Thrush 0 0-0 0, Drew Glennemeier 2 1-2 7, Korryn Hackney 1 0-2 2. Totals: 17 9-17 (52.9%) 51.

NICKERSON (18-3): Carrie Schweizer 0 1-2 1, Madison Ontjes 4 4-8 13, Kieryn Ontjes 5 4-4 16, Aspen Apfel 2 0-0 4, Alex Altum 5 8-10 18, Brylee Engelland 1 3-4 6. Totals: 17 20-28 (71.4%) 58.

Rose Hill 16 11 9 15 — 0

Nickerson 11 11 17 19 — 0

3-POINT GOALS: Rose Hill 8 (E. Adler 4, S. Adler 2, Glennemeier 2), Nickerson 4 (K. Ontjes 2, M. Ontjes, Engelland). TOTAL FOULS (FOULED OUT): Rose Hill 24 (Myers), Nickerson 17 (none). TECHNICAL FOULS: None.