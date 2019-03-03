The Hays USD 489 school board will consider bids for replacing the roofs at Roosevelt Elementary and Hays Middle schools when it meets Monday night.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Toepfer Board Room of the Rockwell Administration Center, 323 W. 12th.

The district has done much repair work at both buildings, according to the narratives accompanying the agenda packet. A leak over an expansion joint over the kitchen at HMS has caused the school to be written up by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, according the narrative.

The Middle School project will begin after the board approves the bid and is expected to be completed by June 30.

The Roosevelt project will be started in the next fiscal year and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Three bids were received for each project.

For Roosevelt Elementary School, High Plains Roofing, 1710 E. 10th, had the lowest bid at a total of $241,298. Roofmasters Roofing, 2070 E. Eighth, bid $242,561. Wray Roofing, North Newton, bid $272,392.

For the HMS project, Wray Roofing had the lowest bid at $46,120. High Plains Roofing bid $51,386. Roofmasters bid $60,554.

The roofing projects are among the board’s new business, so will likely be voted on at the next meeting, March 25.

Also on Monday’s agenda:

• The Hays Middle School Site Council will present its report to the board.

• The board will vote on adopting the 2019-20 school year calendar.

• Superintendent John Thissen will give the board an update on the renovation of the former Oak Park Medical Complex.

• Thissen will give a progress report on the board’s goals.

• Thissen will share recommendations to board policy.

• Assistant Superintendent Shanna Dinkel will give an update on the assessment and Kansas Education Systems Accreditation.

• Executive sessions for discussion of the superintendent evaluation and negotiations with the Hays NEA are scheduled.