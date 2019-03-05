Law enforcement agencies understand the importance of seat belt usage and how it saves lives.

Two Franklin County agencies — the Wellsville Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office — were honored with AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Awards for their 2018 work to keep roadways safe through a variety of initiatives and programs.

Sheriff Jeff Richards said it was nice to be one of the 41 law enforcement agencies in the state to receive an award, but the real winners are those driving the roads.

“Everyone wins when the roads are safer and [they] buckle up,” Richards said. “It is simple, it does not cost you anything to put a seat belt on — but if you don’t — it could cost you everything.”

Wellsville received the silver award and the sheriff’s office was awarded the bronze. The awards have been presented annually since 2011 by AAA Kansas to community law enforcement agencies for their efforts to successfully and cost-effectively improve local traffic safety. The agencies are scored and recognized for their efforts in multiple categories, including education, emergency medical response, enforcement and engineering.

Bob Hamilton, KDOT law enforcement liaison, said the work of the agencies need to be recognized.

“We look for agencies that are doing a lot with traffic safety,” Hamilton said. “We work with AAA to identify those agencies, then we approach the agencies and ask them to put in an application for the award. This year, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is receiving their first AAA award.”

It also was the first award for the Wellsville department.

“The recognition is paramount,” John Blair, Wellsville chief of police, said. “It is a wonderful thing. It is well worth the time. You can tell the difference when you don’t enforce the seat belt or stop signs. If you slack off a little bit, people forget. They get in a big hurry, they don’t stop or wear their seat belt. It is human nature. If they know we are out there watching and trying to keep them safe, it does make a difference.”

Blair said his department is involved in as many of the statewide enforcement programs as possible.

“The SAFE [Seat Belts Are For Everyone] program and the basic traffic safety we do all year long,” he said. “We are involved with several different traffic safety programs throughout the year. There is a terrible amount of accidents that people die in. If they would have been buckled up, they would have been fine. We obviously have a high visibility around town and enforcing those laws. If we can save one person, it is worth it.”

Richards said fatality crashes effect so many people, including law enforcement.

“We want to do what we can to reduce those numbers,” he said. “Nobody wants to work those crashes. Our staff has bought into that concept. It is helping reduce [fatalities]. We are not going to stop all of them. Doing the speed enforcement and the impaired driving enforcement, those things make everybody safer on the roadways.”

Richards said education and enforcement work hand-in-hand. All four county high schools are involved in the SAFE program.

“We do participate in the SAFE program,” Richards said. “It is entails [the education] part of it and the enforcement part. If you don’t have both components, it is not really going to be effective.”

Richards commended the high schools for being leaders in seat belt usage and being responsible drivers.

“It is a student-led program and they have a sponsor at the school,” Richards said. “With West Franklin, we have helped them with mock scenes and with some of the counts. The reason it is student-led because they have buy-in. On enforcement days, it is not a secret when we are doing it. The idea behind this program is to change the behavior. Two of the areas [in the past] we struggled to get people to buckle up was youth and rural drivers. When you have a rural high school, it is not a good combination for us. A couple of years ago, West Franklin was the top SAFE school for the state.”

Richards said it is good to see both agencies recognized for their efforts with so many miles of roads to enforce the laws.

“I-35, that is 31 miles of possibility,” Richards said. “We are out doing what we can to make all our roadways safe. This work is done by our deputies, day in and day out. The fact that somebody else is recognizing the work that our guys are doing is significant.”