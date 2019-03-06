For the 25th time this year, Topeka police have made an arrest in connection with a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities announced early Wednesday.

The latest arrest came after officers were summoned at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday to 2619 S.W. 21st after receiving a report of unwanted individuals who were intoxicated in the parking lot outside a Kwik Shop.

Police Lt. Manny Munoz said when officers arrived, one of the individuals was attempting to drive away. Officers made contact with that individual, identified as Sylvan Alexa Barnes, 26.

Munoz said further investigation revealed Barnes was intoxicated, and she was arrested in connection with driving under the influence. Munoz said officers also located a firearm and narcotics in the vehicle.

Barnes was transported to the Shawnee County Jail, where she was booked in connection with felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and DUI.