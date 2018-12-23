Paul Frederick Rempe, 87, Leoti, formerly of Plainville, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, at Wichita County Long Term Care, Leoti.

He was born March 16, 1931, in Plainville to Ernest and Mary (Hoff) Rempe.

He married Ruth (Ferland) Rempe on May 4, 1954, in Damar. He was a farmer in Rooks County.

Survivors include three sons, Robert Rempe, Mountain View, Ark., Anthony Rempe, Cartersville, Ga., and Daniel Rempe, Piedmont, Okla.; four daughters, Mary Abbott, Brighton, Colo., Christine Marcy, Leoti, Colette Gilliland, Goldhill, Ore., and Louise VanDyke, Greensburg; two brothers, Gene Rempe, Geneva, Ill., and Jim Rempe, McPherson; a sister, Theresa Jones, Norman, Okla.; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Plainville; burial in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m.Wednesday at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, Plainville, and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.

A Ladies Guild rosary will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

A vigil/rosary will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Anthony Building Fund, Leoti and Wichita County Long Term Care, Leoti in care of the funeral home.

Condolences can be left at www.plumeroverlease.com.