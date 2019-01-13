Verla Jean Edwards, 96, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at Ness County Hospital.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at United Methodist Church, Ness City; burial in Beeler Cemetery.

Friends can call from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ness City.

A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.

Martha Marie (Keller) Armbrister, 95. died Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society, Ellis.

Services will be at 10 a..m. Monday at St. John Lutheran Church, Ellis; burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Keithley Funeral Chapel 400 E 17th, Ellis, KS 67637 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Monday at the church.

A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral chapel.

Hays Daily News will publish an obituary free for people with direct ties to the area. More information can be added for additional cost. Obituaries also can be submitted at HDN