Mary Sue Kurimsky, 75, passed away Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019.

She was born Jan. 28, 1943 to Wayne and Hazel (Harrah) Wyckoff. Mary retired from Beechcraft in 2004 after 18 years of service. She enjoyed going to auctions and collecting antiques with her husband. Mary was an active member of the Rose Hill Senior Center and Rose Hill United Methodist Church. She was an avid KU fan. Mary loved living on the farm and decorating the house with sunflower decor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Floyd Kurimsky.

Mary is survived by her sons, Troy (Carol) Kurimsky and Todd (Mitzi) Kurimsky; grandson, Michael Kurimsky; and brother, Jim (Martha) Wyckoff.

Visitation: Thursday, January 17, 2019, from 1 to 8 p.m. at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral: 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at Rose Hill United Methodist Church, 19551 SW Butler Rd., Rose Hill. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rose Hill United Methodist Church. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com



