Thelma “Sue” (Losey) Jones, 69, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

Cremation is planned with a celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28, at University Christian Church; private family inurnment will be at a later date in Sunrise Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 27, at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan.

