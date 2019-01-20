Travis Larsen, 44, Salina, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2019.

He was born April 4, 1974, in Bremerton, Wash., to Donald and Jean Larsen. He received his Ph. D in History from Oklahoma State University. He taught at Fort Hays State University.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene; a son, Kailar; his stepsons, Derek Adam and wife, Kimbre, and Ryan and Logan Fritz; his parents; a sister, Jennifer Pfannenstiel and husband, Jake; and a niece, Alexis Pfannenstiel.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Evelyn Schumacher, and Alfred and Georgie Fisher; and a brother, Brandon Larsen.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Ryan Mortuary, Salina; inurnment will be at a later date.

Cremation was chosen, there will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project in care of the mortuary.