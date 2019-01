Marvel I. Hinz, 77, passed away on Jan. 23, 2019

Marvel Idell Hinz, 77, passed away on Wednesday, Jan.23, 2019.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, January 27, 2019, at the Federated Church in Whitewater. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, at the Federated Church.

Memorials may be sent to, Whitewater Community Youth Group C/O the Federated Church, or St Jude Children's Hospital. Memorial can be mailed in C/O Lamb Funeral Home P.O. Box 358 Whitewater, KS 67154.