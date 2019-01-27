Thelma “Sue” (Losey) Jones. 69, died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.

Cremation is planned with a celebration of life at 10:30 a.m. Monday at University Christian Church; private family inurnment will be at a later date in Sunrise Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, Manhattan.

Clarence Fisher, 87, Wichita, formerly of Hays, died Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hay; inurnment in St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors by Hays VFW Honor Guard.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service Monday with family present at the church.

Willard John McDonald, Jr., 75, WaKeeney, died Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Schmitt Funeral Home, WaKeeney.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

William “Bill” D. Hoffeditz, 92, Hoxie, died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Hays Medical Center.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hoxie Christian Church; burial in Hoxie Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday with family receiving friends from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mickey-Leopold, Hoxie.

Hays Daily News will publish an obituary free for people with direct ties to the area. More information can be added for additional cost. Obituaries also can be submitted at HDN