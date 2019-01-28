Custom obituary

Hollis H. Hands, MD, of Amarillo, Texas, died January 22, 2019, at the age of 90 years.

His life is celebrated by all those he cared for and the thousands of babies he delivered during his career as an obstetrician and gynecologist. Dr. Hands dedicated his entire 49 year career to those in and around the Texas Panhandle. Dr. Hands loved his career and loved serving his patients. He was born on January 2, 1929 in Garden City, Kansas, to Vestil and Della Hands, and was the youngest of three brothers. His parents' legacy of love, hard work, and ethics resulted in a lifestyle of all three children giving back to their communities and successful careers. Hollis was proud of his Kansas family roots, but the hometown boy did well in Texas.

Dr. Hollis Hands married Margaret E. Button on October 29, 1955, while in his internship at Cook County General Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Hollis and Margaret celebrated their lives together for 58 years until Margaret passed in 2014.

Dr. Hands earned his Medical Doctorate from the University of Kansas Medical School in 1955, followed by an internship and residency in OB/GYN done in Chicago, Illinois. He also did a preceptorship at Fort Benjamin Harrison Army Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana. Afterward, Dr. Hands set up his OB/GYN practice in Amarillo, Texas, and served the Tri State Region from 1960 to 2009, at which time he retired. Dr. Hands was a longtime member of Polk Street United Methodist Church. During the course of his career, he was a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, as well as a member of the American Medical Association, Texas Medical Association, Potter Randall County Medical Society, and the Amarillo Surgical Society. He served in the Army from 1957-1959 with an honorable discharge.

Dr. Hollis Hands was proceeded in death by his wife, Margaret; his parents, Vestil and Della Hands of Garden City, Kansas; and his brothers, Sebel V. Hands, MD of Amarillo, Texas, and Fielding Hands of Garden City, Kansas.

Visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Polk Street United Methodist Church, 1401 S. Polk St. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Dr. Hands is survived by daughter, Mary R. Harrell; sons, Martin A. Hands and Robert V. Hands; grandchildren, Helen, Faith, Kaleigh, Holly, Lisa, Jacob, Marti, Andrew, Thomas, Annie, Isaac, Josiah and James; 7 great-grandchildren, and many extended family in the Garden City, Kansas, region.

The family suggest memorials be made to the Polk Street UMC Building Fund.

