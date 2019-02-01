SUBLETTE — Catherine V. Bartholomew, 93, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 at Morton County Senior Living Community in Elkhart.

She was born Oct. 7, 1925, in Guymon, Okla., to Clarence Edwin and Sarah Elizabeth (Wertz) Elliot.

As a child, she moved with her family from Guymon to Kansas, eventually settling in Turon, where she attended school.

She married Lyle Bartholomew. He preceded her in death.

She and Lyle were missionaries in Africa and India for many years. After Lyle’s death, Catherine moved to San Clemente, Calif., where she worked for K-Mart. After her retirement, she moved to a farm near Ellinwood and later to Sublette.

She is survived by her brother, Vernon Elliot of Sublette; and three grandchildren.

She also was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Steven; a daughter, Nancy; one brother, Bill Elliot; and a sister, Mary Corrine Carrier.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Turon Cemetery, Turon.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Swaim Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 607, Sublette, KS 67877. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.