SCOTT CITY — Steven Henry Nagel, 77, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Scott County Hospital in Scott City.

He was born Dec. 30, 1941, in Ellsworth to Eilert Henry and Virginia Noble Nagel.

A resident of Scott City since 1976, he was a retired truck driver for Seaboard Farms, Inc.

On June 9, 1969, he married Elsie A. Hansley Griffin in Durant, Okla.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie A. Nagel of Scott City; five sons, Lyle Nagel of Scott City, Donald Griffin of Garden City, Paul Griffin of Amarillo, Texas, Steven Griffin of Salina, and Stacy Griffin of Garden City; a brother, Roland Nagel of Great Bend; a sister, Laura Martin of Portland, Ore.; 16 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Eilert Samuel Nagel; a brother, Keith Nagel; a sister, Cinda Becker; and a grandson, Jeremy Griffin.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the First Baptist Church in Scott City.

Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City.

Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the Steven Nagel Memorial Fund, in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.