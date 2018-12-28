Christmas might not have been white this year, but western Kansas saw a blast of wintry weather just two days after. On Thursday, chilly temperatures and blinding snow swept across fields and towns and roads, closing Interstate 70 from Colorado to Colby.

And who was on the scene, clearing the roads and cautioning motorists to stay away and stay safe? The Kansas Highway Patrol and other local safety officials. It’s important in this season of giving and generosity to recognize the efforts of these dedicated public employees.

Make no mistake: Driving over slippery roads with zero visibility is no one’s idea of a fun afternoon. Working the scenes of injury accidents (and there were at least two on Thursday, as well as a fatality) can be discouraging and distressing.

But it needs to be done. It must be done. And our KHP officers were there in the thick of it.

Kansas depends on its highways. This state requires hundreds upon hundreds of miles of highways, not just for state residents going from one place to another, but also to transport crops and provide safe passage for the long-haul trucks that crisscross the Midwest. Our state’s economy and well-being depends, in large part, on well-maintained roads. The highway patrol, along with county and local law enforcement, play a crucial role in helping that happen during weather emergencies.

In earlier days, that might have been the end of it. But with a social media-oriented world, these officers and public safety units are required to communicate directly with the public. And they took the time and effort to do so.

“Please stay off the roads and stay safe, give KDOT time to clear the (sic) them, it’s not worth your life,” read a Tweet by Trooper Tod Hileman. “A hotel bill is cheaper than your insurance deductible (by the way)!”

Solid advice for all of us as we grapple with an onrush of freezing temperatures and winter weather in coming days.

This work also serves as a critical reminder that public safety officials can be easy to take for granted. When they’re dispensing tickets or keeping an eye out for broken tail lights, we might grit our teeth. But when disasters or accidents strike, when severe weather descends, every Kansan should thank our lucky stars for those brave men and women. They’re out on the roads, no matter what, keeping us safe.