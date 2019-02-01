Quit complaining about conservatives

Kris Kobach was defeated in the last election by Gov. Kelly. Why can’t the editorial advisory board get over its obsession with the man?

They repeatedly bring up the same talking points about Kobach over and over. Talk about piling on, just like they do about Trump and Brownback.

Since they are in the Democrat camp, why don’t they give us their views on the radical abortion law passed by Democrats in New York? Or the socialist agenda being pushed by Democrats where everything is “free.”

Have some guts and let us know how you really feel about the twisted Democrat agenda. After all, it would be refreshing to not hear you constantly complain about conservatives for once.

Bill Barnes, Topeka