The federal government is back in business, at least until this temporary deal expires and the country’s top politicians drag us through another of their dramas.

During the shutdown, what parts of government remained open and what closed was determined by politics and special interests rather than legitimate consideration of “essential” personnel or activities.

For example, while many federal museums and parks closed, others remained open.

The results were not pretty: Dumpsters overflowing with garbage, gag-worthy bathrooms with overflowing toilets, blowing trash and piles of human feces along park roads.

Unpaid park workers, volunteers and private businesses tried to limit the harm, but in some parks that remained open, the damage will be long-lasting.

In Joshua Tree National Park in California, vandals cut down trees. And at Joshua Tree and Death Valley, visitors destroyed fragile desert environments by camping and driving in prohibited areas.

Elsewhere, illegal campers, poachers, thieves, drivers of off-road vehicles and vandals took a toll. Authorities may never know the extent to which criminals stole antiquities at unguarded parks.

Some of this illegal activity would happen anyway. Poaching and theft of antiquities are problems even when the parks are running smoothly, but the shutdown made the crimes even easier.

In contrast, hundreds of thousands of federal employees found their lives much harder.

Many public workers were forced to work without pay.

In some cases, officials in Washington ordered park workers to use entrance fees to keep parks open. States, local towns, nonprofit groups, volunteers and private businesses also pitched in to keep sites accessible.

Their intentions were good. And the political reasons for President Donald Trump’s patchwork use of shutdown rules are understandable.

During a 2013 government shutdown, all national park sites were closed. TV and newspapers carried stories of angry, disappointed tourists, including veterans who had limited access to war memorials in Washington, D.C. State and local officials in communities dependent on national park tourism complained bitterly.

The political cost of closing national parks was high, as conservatives trashed President Obama, accusing him of shutting down parks and memorials to gain political leverage.

There was some truth in that claim. Just as it’s true that the Trump administration used this shutdown to try to pry money out of Congress for a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Trump insisted he wouldn’t sign any spending bill unless it contained billions of dollars to build his wall. He told reporters on Dec. 11 that he didn’t mind closing down the government over the issue.

When Trump agreed on Jan. 25 to a temporary spending agreement without funding for the wall, the president’s critics gleefully heckled his loss and triumphantly declared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats the winners.

But the real loser is not the president. Our federal workers and our public assets — including our parks — are the big losers.

The federal government treated our workers in ways that would be illegal if a private business used the same tactics.

And the decision to keep so many national park sites open constituted reckless negligence.

There is a reason that we have a National Park Service. After Congress established Yellowstone as the country’s first national park in 1872, it took about a decade for authorities to conclude that criminals and vandals would destroy the place in short order. By 1886, the U.S. Army had been ordered to keep the park intact and safe.

As the nation’s park system grew, so did the need for park management and law enforcement. The park service was formed in 1916. The move exemplifies the mission of much of the public workforce — to protect and manage national resources while also serving the people.

Specifically, the park service has been entrusted to preserve our natural treasures for the enjoyment of the public. Those are sometimes conflicting goals — to both preserve a natural resource and manage it for public recreation purposes.

Added to the complex mission is a shortage of cash, with a maintenance backlog standing at nearly $12 billion.

As Congress and the president hurtle toward another funding deadline, Americans can only watch to see if partisan ploys will again trump real governance.

A native of Garden City, Julie Doll is a former journalist who has worked at newspapers in California, Indiana and New York, as well as across Kansas.