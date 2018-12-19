LAWRENCE—The Bulldogs had no trouble with Haskell Indian Nations University as they beat them 78-69, on the road in Lawrence.

The first half was very back-and-forth, as neither team could get the other one quite figured out. For a while the Bulldogs led, then the Indians would pull ahead and it went back-and-forth like this for the majority of the period. Eventually, McPherson pulled ahead to lead at the end of the first half by six points, 30-24.

In the second half, the Bulldogs wouldn't look back. They led for the rest of the game, even including by 11 at one point. McPherson was lights out. The Indians made it interesting at one point, closing the gap all the way to two points, but the Bulldogs would not let them claw their way back into the game. They eventually pulled away for good, winning by nine points.

Chamaje Barideaux was the leading scorer with 24 points, and Josh Rivers added a career high 17 points of his own. Grant Owens was the leading rebounder with 12, and Careino Gurley dished out nine assists.

Bulldog head coach, Tim Swartzendruber, commented on his team's performance saying, "The fact we didn't suit up five guys tonight for various reasons and we still won makes me proud. Our work on the glass and making free throws was the difference. I was also pleased we reduced our turnovers from the last few games."

With the win, the Bulldogs are now 7-8 overall through the first half of the season. They have an exhibition matchup with the Emporia State University Hornets Wednesday night at 7 p.m. before heading into the holiday break.

After Christmas, they will get back after it with another exhibition against Fort Hays State University on Dec.30th. Then resume KCAC play against Ottawa University on the road on Jan. 2nd at 7 p.m..

