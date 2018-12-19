LAWRENCE—The Bulldogs just could not keep up as they lost a tough one on the road to the Haskell Indian Nations University Indians 82-59.

The Indians were lights out from the floor from the very start as they jumped out to a 29-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, shooting 49 percent from the floor in the period. They started the game on a 16-0 run and led the game from start to finish. The Bulldogs picked it up a bit, but could not close the gap.

The Bulldogs showed lots of fight because even though they trailed by 33 at one point, they ended up losing by 23. They fought from the start to finish, but couldn't overcome Haskell.

Turnovers were a big problem for McPherson. They had 31 total, mostly because of the Indian's tenacious defense.

Elle Gillen was the leading scorer off the bench, tallying 14 points in only 18 minutes of play. She was the only Bulldog to score in double figures. Brittany Roberts was the leading rebounder with 12 total rebounds.

Bulldog head coach Josh Nichols summed up the matchup with the Indians saying, "Haskell from the tip was hot from the 3-point line, and that really effected our defense the rest of the game. Poor closeouts, and a lack of defensive rotation did us in. I will say we played hard just didn't execute at all."

With the loss, the Bulldogs close out the first semester portion of their schedule at 8-8. They will open up the second half of the season after the holiday break when they travel to Ottawa University on Wednesday, Jan. 2nd at 5 p.m..

