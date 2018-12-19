CANTON — When Centre High School needed a bucket, they knew where to turn.

Senior Xavier Espinoza led all scorers with 21 points and could not be stopped. Espinoza led the Cougars to a 57-53 overtime win over Canton-Galva Tuesday night in Canton.

Going into the game, Canton-Galva head coach Shane Duncan knew his team would need to contain Espinoza in order to win. Despite 19 points from Kinser Colgin and 16 points from Landon Everett, Espinoza was the best player on the court and willed his team to victory.

“He doesn’t handle the ball well when it’s in his left, but when it’s in his right he’s extremely fast with straight-line speed,” Duncan said. “Our game plan was to keep the ball out of his right hand, and for the first three quarters I thought we did a pretty decent job. He’s a tough guard, but we knew what to expect.”

After Canton-Galva took a quick 2-0 lead, Centre responded with seven straight points. Canton-Galva battled back, but trailed by four at the end of the first quarter.

Everett took over in the second quarter and scored nine points. The two teams went into halftime tied at 28.

In the third quarter it was Colgin’s turn to shine, as the junior drilled two 3s, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the quarter on a busted play.

The Eagles entered the fourth quarter up by five and held the lead until there was 46 seconds left in regulation when Centre’s Jacob Hird hit a game-tying 3-pointer.

Centre had the final possession with the game tied at 50, but the Canton-Galva defense stood tall to force overtime.

In overtime, the Eagles’ offense went flat. It took three minutes and 23 seconds for the Eagles to score - an Everett 3-pointer - but it wasn’t enough. Centre held a 7-3 edge in overtime to escape Canton with a hard-earned win.

“We settled for too many 3s,” Duncan said. “We lost composure late in the game. We forced things we shouldn’t have had to.”

The Eagles were an overtime away from back-to-back wins, but instead will head into the Christmas break with a 1-6 record. Injuries have plagued Canton-Galva in the early stages of the season thus far, so the Eagles will be looking forward to getting healthy over the break.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to get better physically and mentally,” Duncan said. “We’re ready to get healthy and get better.”

The Eagles travel to Wakefield on Jan.4 at 7:30 p.m.





