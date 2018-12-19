Several big wins plus a couple of really tough losses highlighted the basketball games on Tuesday for McPherson area high schools.

Gaining big wins were both the Little River boys and girls over Peabody/Burns, while both Moundridge teams scored victories over Marion as did the Elyria Christian boys over Herington. The Smoky Valley boys took a big loss against Hoisington while the Smoky Valley girls went to two overtimes before losing their sixth straight game by just one point to Hoisington, meaning they will still be looking for their first win of the season after the holiday break. Also, still looking for their first victory of the season are the Elyria Christian girls team as they continued their struggles in shooting in their loss to Herington.

The Moundridge girls raised their record to 5-2 for the season with a dominating 48-15 victory over Marion, while the Smoky Valley boys fell to 3-3 for the season in losing 56-30 to Hoisington. No other information was available on these two games.

Wildcat boys get by Marion

MOUNDRIDGE— – It was a close game except for the second and third quarters, which is when the Moundridge boys basketball team outgunned Marion before holding the visitors off to gain a 66-58 victory at home on Tuesday. The victory means the Wildcat boys will now head into the holiday break with a 5-2 mark.

Marion took a four-point lead, 15-11, advantage at the end of the first quarter before Moundridge was able to bounce back in the second quarter and end up taking a two-point, 24-22 lead into the halftime break. The Wildcats then came out in the third quarter and outgunned Marion by seven to hold a nine-point, 51-42 advantage heading into the fourth quarter where both teams traded baskets and Moundridge held on for the eight-point win.

Dillon Vogts and Brady Helms led the Wildcat offense with each hitting for 21 points, while Remington Creed also reached double digits with 10. Vogts had the big game overall as he also led Moundridge in rebounds with nine, in assists with six and in steals with four.

“Marion is a senior laden team with athletes and good shooters,” noted Wildcat Head Coach Vance Unrau. “Had to change defense to a zone to stop penetration to the basket and screen and roll with their bigs. We had a nice run to go into halftime and pushed the lead out to double digits late. Good to see three guys score in double figures and all the kids who played contributed in some way. Nice way to end our schedule heading into the break.”

The Wildcats will return to the court after the holiday break on Friday, Jan. 4 when they play host to Oxford.

Little River boys roll over Peabody-Burns

PEABODY—From the opening tip it was all Little River on Tuesday at Peabody-BurnsHigh School as the Redskins scored a dominating 66-14 victory to push their record to 5-2 heading into the holiday break.

Scoring 19 and 20 points in the first two quarters, Little River held a 39-8 advantage heading into the halftime break, then proceeded to hold the hosts to just six points in the entire second half to gain the 52-point win.

Once again the Garrison brothers led the Redskin offense as Jace scored 19, and Jayden hit for 18 despite playing barely 20 minutes of the game. Eight different Redskins were able to puts points in the scorebook on the night, while they outrebounded Peabody-Burns 27-14 and forced the host team into 23 turnovers.

After the holiday break Little River will return to the court to battle Elyria Christian on Friday, Jan. 4.

PEABODY – Much like the boys did, the Little River girls basketball team put away Peabody-Burns early and never looked back as they dominated the host team on Tuesday with a 65-12 victory. The win gives the LadySkins a plus .500 mark for the season heading into the holiday break as they are now 4-3.

Holding Peabody-Burns to just two points in the first quarter while scoring 24, the Lady Skins outgunned them again in the second quarter 14-5 to hold a convincing 38-7 lead heading into the halftime break. Adding 27 more points to their score while holding Peabody-Burns to just another five points in the final two quarter, the Lady Skins cruised to their 53-point win.

Ten Lady Skins were able to put points on the scoreboard in the victory with three hitting for double digits as Emma McBride scored 11 and both Michelle Loder and Riley Bruce each hit for 10. MacKinze Barta just missed double figures with nine. Kaylee Zimmerman led the Little River defense with four steals as the LadySkins 18 turnovers including 14 steals. Little River also held a huge advantage in the paint as they outrebounded Peabody/Burns 33-15.

The LadySkins will get back on the court after the holiday break on Friday, Jan.4 when they host Elyria Christian.

Lady Vikings Just miss first win

HOISINGTON— They almost got it, the Smoky Valley girls basketball team came oh so close to getting that first victory of the season only to see it slip away after playing not just four quarters, but two overtimes before falling to Hoisington on Tuesday by just a single point at 29-28. With the loss the Lady Vikings head into the holiday break winless at 0-6.

The Lady Vikings trailed by two points at 11-9 at the halftime break, then tied the game by the end of the third quarter before playing Hoisington even in the fourth quarter to send the game into the overtime. Two overtimes later the Lady Vikings lost by one point.

Ellie Brumbaugh led Smoky Valley with nine points though overall the team had a horrific night shooting both from the field and the free throw line, but still managed to stay in the game.

Lady Viking Head Coach Larry Van Der Wege was reflective after the game on why the score was so low and what eventually cost the girls in the end by saying, “Turnovers and poor shooting continue to plague us. We shot 16 percent from the field and just 40 percent from the free throw line while also having about 26 turnovers. Despite the record, our girls continue to battle to the end.”

After the holiday break, the Lady Vikings will look to get some wins when they return to action on Tuesday Jan. 8 hosting Hesston.

Elyria boys rout Herington

HERINGTON– Huge second and third quarters propelled the Elyria Christian boys basketball team to a dominating 55-18 victory on the road Tuesday at Herington. With the win, the Eagles will go into the holiday break one game over .500 at 3-3 for the season.

After trailing by one, 7-6, at the end of the first quarter, Elyria Christian hit for 20 points in the second quarter while holding Herington to just four to take a commanding 26-11 advantage when the two teams hit the locker rooms for their halftime break. The Eagles continued the dominance in the third quarter as they outscored the host team 22-5, giving them a 48-16 lead heading into the final quarter of action.

While eight Eagles put points on the scorebook, the offense was led by Caleb Froese with 18 and Jackson Stone who had 10, despite neither playing much more than half the game. Overall, Elyria Christian hit on 51 percent of their shots from the field, including a sparkling 61 percent from inside the three-point arc. On defense the Eagles held Herington to just 28 percent completion of their shots from the field while forcing 17 steals, including five by Froese and four by Stone.

“This game is always tough because the boys are working hard on their finals and Christmas break is around the corner,” noted Eagle Head Coach Zach Goodrich. “As we prepared on Monday to play a Herington team that plays well at home, we focused on making sure we get back to sharing the ball and getting great looks. I was pleased with our execution as we had 18 assists on the night and we were able to find the open man and take care of the ball on the offensive end.”

Reflecting on individual play and the hope for the post-break, Coach Goodrich concluded his reflections by adding, “Caleb (Froese) and Jackson (Stone) both had solid nights and were engaging defensively which helped us put together a strong outing on that end of the floor. We hope to continue this type of play as we have found some rhythm, but we are looking forward to the Christmas break.”

Next up after the holiday break for the Elyria Christian boys will be a road trip to Little River on Friday, Jan, 4.

Lady Eagles still searching for first win

HERINGTON— Another rough night of shooting was the dagger that caused a 41-15 loss for the Elyria Christian girls basketball team as they continued to play looking for their first win of the season on Tuesday night on the road at Herington. The loss means the Lady Eagles will head into the holiday break with an 0-7 record.

Poor shooting from the opening tip of the game put Elyria Christian behind the eight-ball as they trailed 20-7 at halftime before sputtering to the final 26-point defeat.

Six Lady Eagles scored with Lauren Aden leading the offense with just four points while Kylee Penner and Claire Adamyk each had three. While being out rebounded 38-22 was a contributing factor to the loss, shooting just 14 percent from the field, including just 20 percent from inside the arc while missing on all 10 attempts at three-point baskets was the major reason for the defeat.

“It was a rough night shooting for us again tonight,” commented Lady Eagle Head Coach Greg Fields during his post-game coach reflections. “I felt like the girls worked extremely hard about 80 percent of the game. When we took a break on defense, they took advantage and scored. We are looking forward to have several days to work on our shooting and continue to gel as a team.”

The Lady Eagles will return to their attempt at getting their first win of the season on Friday, Jan. 4 when they travel to Little River.

