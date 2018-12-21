DODGE CITY—The McPherson Bullpups girls basketball team held off the Dodge City Red Demons Thursday night, beating the Red Demons 66-52 in Dodge City.

Juniors Lakyn Schiefereke and Emma Ruddle tied each other with a team-high 21 points.

Ruddle had her first of five 3-pointers just 10 seconds into the game, giving the Bullpups a lead they never fully relinquished despite some struggles.

“We left a lot of points on the board for sure,” Bullpups acting coach Mike Reith said. “We had some point-blank layups, 3’s we usually hit and it just wasn’t a real smooth offensive night for us. Early on it was, (the) first quarter was great.”

The Pups outscored the Demons 17-7 in the first quarter, but Reith said the Demons changed what they were doing and were able to disrupt the Bullpups.

“They’re athletic enough that they were able to make some things happen that way and took us out of our rhythm a little bit,” Reith said. “We started to attack a little bit more like we wanted to do and get a little more stuff off the dribble and we did just enough. It was a grind-it-out win for sure.”

He said he told the team in the locker room not every win is pretty, and in games like this you find out what you’re made of.

“When (Dodge City) cut it to 4 or 5, whatever they cut it to, it got dicey, and we dug down,” Reith said. “We were able to make plays, got just enough stops and made some free throws. Anytime you can go on the road (and) beat a 6A school, it’s a good win, and that’s what I told them and we’re going to celebrate the Christmas Break and get back after it on the 28th.

”"A large part of what allowed Dodge City to make the game close, particularly in the second quarter, was a strong performance by sophomore Kisa Unruh.

She had a career, game, and Lady Demon season-high 26 points for Dodge City. McPherson outrebounded Dodge City 37-29, but Dodge City freshman Camree Johnson had a game-high 10 rebounds individually. Dodge City sophomore Lauren Gleason had a game-high nine assists.

For the Bullpups, sophomore Grace Pyle had 8 points to go along with a team-high eight rebounds. Senior Riley Hett tied with Ruddle for a team-high four assists.





