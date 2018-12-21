Washington powers KU women past Northwestern

Senior guard Jessica Washington scored 22 points and the Kansas women's basketball team rode a nine-point advantage after one quarter to an eventual 66-57 victory over Northwestern on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Washington, the Jayhawks' leading scorer, reached her game-high total on 9-for-19 shooting with four made 3s, while Kylee Kopatich (19 points) and Austin Richardson (14) rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Jayhawks (9-1), who moved to 2-0 at the Duel in the Desert following Wednesday's 71-63 victory over Washington State.

KU hit 11 3s in the victory over Northwestern, with Kopatich throwing in a team-high five on 10 tries. The Jayhawks made the most headway on the boards, where they out-rebounded Northwestern 43-18.

KU wraps its pre-Big 12 slate with a 2 p.m. Dec. 30 home contest against Vermont.

K-State women down Central Arkansas, 70-54

The Kansas State women's basketball team shook an early offensive funk with strong second and third quarters en route to a 70-54 home victory over Central Arkansas on Thursday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

Outscored 13-10 in the opening quarter, K-State roared to 16-9 and 20-8 advantages in the second and third periods, respectively, before both teams put up 24 in the fourth.

Rachel Ranke scored a game-high 17 points for the Wildcats (8-3) on the strength of four made 3s. Peyton Williams (12 points) was the only other double-figure scorer for K-State, which returns to action with a 1 p.m. Dec. 29 home contest against Northern Iowa.