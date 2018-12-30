Jay Cyriac was boiling, sitting idly in the driver side of a Chevrolet Malibu on the curb of a high-rise apartment in the Bronx, New York for nearly five hours.

“It was a few times I called coach and said I was done recruiting him,” Cyriac admitted. “I was done recruiting him.”

Head coach Steve Eck interjected: “That wasn’t going to happen.”

Cyriac was tussling, reeling in a big fish recruit: Bashir Ahmed.

The Hutchinson Community College assistant men’s basketball coach scheduled a visit with Ahmed at 2 o’clock p.m. A buddy of Cyriac’s tagged along, but the two waited so long in the dark navy blue Malibu that some were beginning to wonder if they were the police.

Cyriac called and called again. He texted Ahmed, but still no response from one of the top high school basketball prospects at that time.

“I compare it to like dating a girl,” Cyriac described. “You have to call, but you don’t want to call too much. You have to text, but you don’t want to text too much. You want to make your presence known and put your best foot forward.”

Cyriac was almost ready to leave and again tell Eck he was done recruiting a player that would later become an NJCAA First-Team All-American and the Jayhawk Player of the Year.

The coach looked at his watch. It was 6:15 p.m. Ahmed finally responded. He didn’t answer the phone because it was in his backpack.

Ahmed was playing pickup basketball on a neighborhood court in the Bronx.

“It was a challenge getting him, but obviously, it worked out well,” Cyriac said.

HARDWARE

The recruiting trail is a seemingly endless dance to court the best athlete. Like the triple pirouette in ballet, it’s difficult to master, but the reward glides over the risk. The process still doesn’t leave without inflicting its bumps and bruises.

Cyriac is in his eighth season at HCC. He briefly spent time at Seward County C.C. for a year and four years, from 1999 to 2003, at College Southern Idaho. During his tenure in Twin Falls, Idaho, CSI averaged 27 wins per season.

He became acquainted with success early, but the union formed with Eck and Hutchinson is what has built the program into a perennial power. Since Cyriac has been at Hutchinson, 29 former players have gone on to sign at the Division I level and four-year schools. Two of those players have found themselves on the ultimate stage of the NBA.

In five years, Cyriac has recruited four players that became the Jayhawk Player of the Year (Kadeem Allen, Shakur Juiston, J.J. Rhymes, and Ahmed). Two of the four (Allen and Juiston) became the NJCAA and NABC Player of the Year. All four were NJCAA First-Team All-Americans.

Hutchinson has been to four straight NJCAA tournaments, including back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. The 2017 season became a fruitful year under Eck and Cyriac, where Juiston was named the NJCAA Player of the Year and NJCAA Tournament MVP. Hutchinson won the JUCO championship in a dusting 84-58 victory over Eastern Florida State.

The Blue Dragons were runner-ups a season prior after losing to Salt Lake.

Juiston wasn’t the only All-American on the roster that championship season. Samajae Haynes-Jones earned a spot as a Second-Team All-American.

But Haynes-Jones can’t be credited to Cyriac. That was Eck’s bidding.

ENDLESS TRAIL

“I remember when I was a freshman (at Wichita East), Eck came up to me and said I might play for him one day,” said Haynes-Jones, the starting point guard at Wichita State University. “It was a game against Bishop Carroll. I can’t forget it. I didn’t know who he was, but it was my first time hearing from him. I didn’t think I would go to JUCO, but it all just happened in God’s plan and meeting Eck was one of the best things that has happened to me.”

Haynes-Jones said he felt like Eck was at East trying to get him to come to Hutchinson every week. They would talk for hours, and the 6-foot point guard grew more comfortable with his future head coach and longtime friend.

Recruiting isn’t an exact science. Sometimes a buzz from players is discovered by word of mouth from scouts or college coaches. Cyriac will do his own research and obtain background information and then make arrangements to see a player practice or play in a game.

“Jay knows what I want,” Eck added. “He has a lot of connections, and we talk about it some, and he knows what we want every year. I let him go out and do his thing.”

The work Cyriac does often prevents him from joining Eck and fellow assistants Cortland Carney and Javin Tindall on the bench.

Cyriac estimated he has flown on 30 flights in 2018. Not to mention the weather delays that create hours of layovers, the tireless thousands of driving miles accumulated, missed holidays, traveling to practices, games and in-home visits.

“It gets tiring,” Cyriac explained. “I’m lucky that coach is understanding. If I do come back late, he’ll say stay home the next day or catch up on some rest. Most bosses wouldn’t do that. He knows the time that goes into it and the delays, especially in the winter.”

But Cyriac came to grip with the rigors of recruiting years ago.

“I remember calling Cortland and said you may not see me again,” Cyriac recalled on one of his recruiting trips. “I was driving about 15 miles per hour in a snowstorm in a Jeep Patriot near Lake Eerie. It was the one time I think I was genuinely scared while driving.”

Cyriac was on his way to see a 6-foot-7 high school phenom out of Jamestown, New York.

That player, Blue Dragons’ star forward James Rojas, signed earlier this year to play at the University of Buffalo. Rojas was a 2017 All-Western New York First Team selection at Jamestown, where he averaged 27.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game as a senior.

He is averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game with the Blue Dragons as a sophomore.

“I knew the guys at Hutch and knew it’d be a good fit for him academically and athletically,” said Buffalo assistant coach Bryan Hodgson, who also played and graduated from Jamestown and leads the Bulls’ recruiting efforts. “He had nothing. Nobody knew about Rojas. He was at Jamestown High School. Western New York basketball hasn’t been great for the past couple of years, so he kind of flew under the radar. We watched him and were like, 'Holy (smokes), this is a guy that in two years can be a really good player for us,' So we sent him out there to kind of watch him develop and the next thing you know he’s a preseason junior college All-American.”

RISK

It doesn’t always go as planned. Around the same time, Cyriac was recruiting Rojas, another player caught his eye.

Cyriac didn’t want to give the player’s name, but he said the first time he went to watch the player, he got a technical foul, wasn’t playing hard and yelled at his teammates. Cyriac thought he caught him on a bad day, but the same thing happened again.

Another player came on a visit to Hutchinson. Often, Cyriac asks the recruits to run in a pickup game with current players.

Current freshman guard D.J. Mitchell got the best of former All-Region guard Devonte Bandoo in a recruiting pickup game last season. Bandoo is currently at Baylor University.

However, Cyriac said this specific recruit didn’t want to play in a pickup game. He ended up going to a prep school then a JUCO in Florida. Cyriac said the player is currently on a top-15 team in the NCAA averaging 15 points per game.

But there were players that Hutchinson had to remove from the team despite their talent.

Last season, former HCC guard/forward Curtis Hollis from Fort Worth, Texas, wanted more playing time, but he didn’t fit with the team and wasn’t prompt in classes. He currently plays in the Junior Basketball Association.

Former Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania forward Josh Creach had an incident in the locker room at Cowley last season and was removed in the middle of the season. He transferred to Harcum College, where he also had an incident with his coach during a game.

Cameron Mack had to sit out last season and was supposed to become an integral part of the team this year, but he was often a no-show in classes, late for practice and other incidents. Mack transferred to Salt Lake, where he is averaging 21.9 points per game.

“We hope the best even if it doesn’t work out,” Cyriac said.

REWARD

Cyriac didn’t think J.J. Rhymes would start as a freshman. But he started all 36 games and averaged 15.7 points and was the team's third-leading scorer. He blossomed as a sophomore to becoming one the country’s best player before signing with Grand Canyon University.

Bandoo became one of the most recruited players at Hutchinson. Coaches from Rutgers, Iowa State, Wichita State, and Oklahoma came to see him play during the Region 6 tournament and he also drew interest from West Virginia.

Allen was named First-Team All-American by both the NABC and NJCAA in both of his seasons at Hutchinson.

Juiston came off the bench as a freshman. He was the best player in the country the following season.

Eck thought Shakur would be good but admitted he wasn’t expecting 24 double-doubles and a triple-double as a sophomore.

“If the school wasn’t so committed to it, we wouldn’t be able to get the Shakurs,” Cyriac said. “Indian Hills and Northwest Florida State would’ve gotten those guys. The president, the athletic director, they are committed to it.”

Commitment is what led Juiston to Hutchinson. He grew. He learned. He achieved.

“Shakur was rough around the edges and wasn’t always on time,” Eck said. “Shakur became a man the time he got here from the time he left. That’s why he had such a good year at UNLV (during his freshman season) because he was ready for the next level.”

Juiston is a senior with the Running Rebels this season, nearly averaging his customary double-double. He still keeps up with Hutchinson and recalled what led him to his journey in the Salt City.

“It was two or three other schools that wanted me,” Juiston said during a FaceTime interview. “Jay just put his best foot forward and showed me how much he wanted me. He came to my games and was there when I graduated. He cared about me and grabbed my attention. He was a grown man about it and painted a vivid picture.”

Grabbing players like Juiston, Rhymes, Bandoo or Allen: it’s a must for the ultimate competitor of a recruiter that is Cyriac.

His job depends on it.

“It’s almost like the Hunger Games,” Cyriac said. “It’s competitive. It’s like taking a loss in a game when you lose a kid. I don’t want someone outworking me or beating me to the punch. I don’t want to lose to Northwest Florida State or Indian Hills. The guys we bring in, we hand pick. There is a big responsibility coming to the Hutchinson community as a basketball player.”