STERLING—The Bethany men's basketball squad picked up a solid 72-68 win over Sterling College tonight on the road.

The Swedes kicked things off with 12-2 run over the first seven minutes. Bethany then pushed their lead to 13 points before the Warriors were able to work it back down. Sterling then went on a run of their own through the back end of the first half, working the Swedes' lead down to three at just over the three minute mark. Bethany was then able to push their lead back to six by the end of the half, taking a 32-26 lead into the locker room.

Sterling continued their hot streak in the start of the second half. The Warriors worked the game to its first tie four minutes into the half, then took their first lead two minutes later. However, Bethany then went on a 15-5 run over the next five minutes to push their lead back to nine points. The Swedes were able to maintain their lead until two and half minutes remained in the game. That is when the Warriors were able to tie things up for the fourth time in the game. From there the Swedes were able to edge out an advantage and hold on to it for the remaining time finishing the game with a four-point lead.

The Details . . .

Lavaris Duncan, sophomore center, led the team with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Mitchell Brown, and Tyler Larkin, senior guards, each had 10 points with Larkin also earning a double-double with 11 rebounds. As a team the Swedes outrebounded the Warriors, 41-37. Bethany shot 45.6 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from long range.

Up Next . . .

The Swedes stay on the road heading to Saint Mary in Leavenworth on Saturday, Jan. 5. This game is set to begin at 5 p.m., following the women's contest.





