The struggling Memphis Grizzlies have acquired guard Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls for guards MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden, a person familiar with situation told the Associated Press. The person spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Chicago also received second-round picks in 2019 and 2020 in the deal that was first reported by ESPN.

The Grizzlies are hoping Holiday — averaging 11.6 points — can provide a lift. They have dropped 10 of 13 and had what general manager Chris Wallace described as an "emotionally charged" meeting following a loss to Detroit on Wednesday night.

Memphis has fallen from first to 10th in the Western Conference after a 12-5 start.

Selden, who played at Kansas for three seasons (2013-16), is averaging 5.4 points on 40.4-percent shooting in his third NBA season, playing a career-low 14.2 minutes per game.