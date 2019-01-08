Normally a coach would be happy with scoring 94 points en route to a 17-point win.

But Topeka High coach Hannah Alexander was none too pleased with the style of play exhibited by her Trojans in a 94-77 win at Highland Park.

“It didn’t look like anyone wanted to play any defense,” the Trojan coach said in disgust. “It seemed like everyone just wanted to get their points, and we didn’t come out disciplined to play team defense.”

The Trojans scored at a torrid pace in the second quarter, shooting 13 for 22 for 30 points to stretch their lead to 47-27.

The Trojans’ first-half outburst was spearheaded by Jaryn Benning’s 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting.

NiJaree Canady, the city’s leading scorer, was slowed by fouls in the first half, but still tallied 12 by intermission.

The Trojans weren’t done. They came back with 29 points in the third period, stretching the lead to 76-48, on pace to score 100 and leaving Alexander shaking her head.

Highland Park coach Michael Calhoun turned Ariyana Grassity loose to try to cut into the deficit. Grassity tallied 14 points in the fourth period, giving her 32 for the contest and narrowing the deficit considerably.

For the Trojans, Canady finished with 25 and Benning added 22.

High boys 58, Hi Park 48

In a contest much closer for three quarters than one might have expected, the Topeka High boys finally pulled away in the fourth quarter to improve to 8-1.

The one-win Scots trailed by just four early in the fourth, but a 10-0 run that spanned three and a half minutes allowed the Trojans an insurmountable margin late.

King Sutton was responsible for the first nine points for the Trojans over the first five minutes of the contest. Topeka High gained a 16-9 advantage in the first period, but the Scots scrambled back to pull within 24-20 at the intermission.

Sutton was there to close it out, scoring eight more points in the final period to finish with 21 to lead all scorers. Neither DaVonshai Harden nor Ky Thomas were as sharp as normal, but finished with 12 and eight, respectively, for the Trojans. Topeka High shot 20 of 50 from the field and 15 of 23, just good enough to edge the fiesty Scots.

Highland Park will look back on 10-for-26 shooting from the free-throw line with regret. The Scots struggled at the offensive end, shooting 16 for 61, but kept the margin tight for most of the contest.

TOPEKA HIGH GIRLS 94, HIGHLAND PARK 77

Topeka High 17;30;29;18;—;94

Highland Park 9;18;21;29;—;77

Topeka High (7-1, 5-1) — Murray 3-6 2-4 8, Thomas 4-9 0-0 10, Benning 9-12 4-7 22, Hendricks 0-1 1-2 1, Canady 10-20 5-5 25, Smith 5-10 1-2 13, T. German 1-3 0-0 2, Michaelis 2-4 2-4 6, Caryl 0-3 4-4 4, G. German 1-2 0-0 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Ramsey 0-0 0-0 0, Gonzales 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-70 19-28 94.

Highland Park (7-3, 4-3) — Grassity 10-19 8-13 32, Sherman 2-12 3-5 8, Washington 1-7 1-4 3, Carter 3-4 0-0 8, T. Taylor 8-19 0-4 16, Jackson 0-0 2-2 2, Hobbs 2-2 0-0 4, A. Taylor 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-65 14-28 77.

3-point goals — Topeka High 4 (Thomas 2, Smith 2); Highland Park 7 (Grassity 4, Carter 2, Sherman 1). Total fouls — Topeka High 22; Highland Park 16. Fouled out — none.

TOPEKA HIGH BOYS 58, HIGHLAND PARK 48

Topeka High 16;8;12;22;—;58

Highland Park 9;11;10;18;—;48

Topeka High (7-1, 5-1) — Cooney 0-2 0-1 0, Thomas 1-8 6-6 8, Sutton 9-13 3-6 21, C. Esquibel 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 3-7 1-2 7, Harden 3-10 5-8 12, I. Esquibel 1-2 0-0 3, Sanders 3-5 0-0 7, McMurray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-50 15-23 58.

Highland Park (1-8, 1-6) — Peppers 1-9 3-10 5, Curry 0-3 0-0 0, Garland 1-2 0-0 2, Roberts 7-19 1-2 19, Powell 6-22 3-8 17, Gonzales 1-2 1-2 3, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 0-2 2-2 2, Spicer 0-1 0-0 0, Austin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 10-26 48.

3-point goals — Topeka High 3 (Harden 1, I. Esquibel 1, Sanders 1); Highland Park 6 (Roberts 4, Powell 2). Total fouls — Topeka High 20; Highland Park 18. Fouled out — Curry, Harden.