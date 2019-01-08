Tuesday night’s Hayden-Topeka West boys basketball game lacked the drama of the two teams’ previous meeting.

The Wildcats made sure of that with a rock-solid performance in a 67-58 Centennial League victory at West.

Hayden, which beat West last February in a 42-41 controversial decision that wasn’t decided until well after the final buzzer, had an answer for every Charger challenge this time around, improving to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the league with its third straight victory.

“Before the game, we were talking about momentum," said Hayden senior star Levi Braun, who led all scorers with 27 points. “Topeka West is a really good team when they’re playing off momentum because they’ve got guys that can hit shots, so we knew every time they tied it we couldn’t let them get the lead.

“We had to make a big play and guys did step up and make big plays so I’m really proud of the guys."

The game included three ties and eight lead changes on the night, but the Wildcats never trailed after Braun hit two free throws with 1:15 left in the third quarter to snap a 40-40 tie.

Cade Pavlik followed with a 3-pointer and Braun scored five straight points to open the fourth quarter as the Wildcats opened up a 50-40 lead with 7:14 left.

Topeka West (1-5, 1-4) got back within five midway through the fourth quarter, but the Chargers had to start fouling and Hayden foiled that strategy with 14 made free throws in the fourth and a 19 of 22 performance on the night.

Braun led the way with a 10 of 10 showing at the line.

"I definitely practice it a lot, so I like to think that every time I step up to the line I'm going to make them," Braun said.

Topeka West got 16 points and four 3-pointers from senior Korbin Kido, while freshman Elijah Brooks added 13 points and sophomore Trevion Alexander 11 points.

Braun was joined in double figures by sophomore Jack Hutchinson and junior John Roeder, with Hutchinson scoring 17 points and making five 3-pointers while Roeder had 10 points and went 6 of 8 at the line. As a team the Wildcats shot 55.6 percent from the field.

"To the kids credit they were really locked in tonight and they play so well together," Hayden coach Torrey Head said. "These guys are pretty competitive, they want to win."

HAYDEN GIRLS 48, TOPEKA WEST 42

After fighting through a brutal pre-holiday schedule, Hayden finally had good news to celebrate Tuesday, picking up its first win of the season in its first start of 2019.

"A lot of people asked me, "How are you guys doing with the start you've had,' and I said, "I really think our head's in a good place,'' Hayden coach Luke Noll said. "We still feel really positive about our season. We're still working hard and that's going to pay off at some point. We feel like that win helped us tonight.''

Hayden (1-6 overall, 1-4 in the Centennial League) was nursing a 35-32 lead at the start of the fourth quarter and scored the first nine points of the period to take a 44-32 lead with 2:20 remaining.

Topeka West (1-5, 1-4) did not score in the fourth until Ksza Harness hit a free throw at the 2:04 mark and the Chargers did not score a fourth-quarter field goal until Jasmyne Lee hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left.

Senior Brooklyn Hunter led the Wildcats with a game-high 20 points and also grabbed 11 rebounds, while junior Sophia Purcell added 10 points.

Hayden junior Haley Karolevitz scored six points on a pair of big 3-pointers. Her first trey came early in the second half to tie the game and her second came at the start of the fourth to put Hayden in front by six.

Junior Miyah Larson paced Topeka West with 16 points , while senior Gabby Rivera added eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

West led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and 20-19 at the half.

Hayden;9;10;16;13;—;48

Topeka West;11;9;12;10;—;42

Hayden (1-6, 1-4) — Hunter 5-19 10-15 20, Anguiano 1-3 1-2 3, Bauer 1-2 0-2 2, Purcell 3-10 4-4 10, Smith 0-4 0-2 0, Finley 1-4 0-0 3, Karolevitz 2-7 0-0 6, Calhoon 1-2 2-2 4, Stuke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-51 17-27 48.

Topeka West (1-5, 1-4) — Shima 0-1 0-0 0, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Larson 6-12 3-5 16, Rivera 2-11 4-10 8, Holloman 3-5 0-1 6, Lee 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 1-2 0-0 3, Harness 2-8 1-4 6, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-43 8-20 42.

3-point goals — Hayden 3 (Karolevitz 2, Finley), Topeka West 4 (Lee, Jackson, Harness, Larson). Total fouls — Hayden 19, Topeka West 16. Fouled out — none.

HAYDEN BOYS 67, TOPEKA WEST 58

Hayden;14;16;15;22;—;67

Topeka West;13;13;14;18;—;58

Hayden (4-3, 3-2) — Roeder 2-5 6-8 10, Pivarnik 0-1 0-0 0, Hutchinson 5-8 2-2 17, Braun 8-12 10-10 27, Schneider 1-3 0-1 2, Triplett 1-3 1-1 3, Pavlik 2-3 0-0 6, Purnell 0-0 0-0 0, Sandstrom 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 20-36 19-22 67.

Topeka West (1-5, 1-4) — Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, McDaniel 4-10 0-0 9, Kido 5-8 2-3 16, Brooks 2-4 8-8 13, Alexander 4-12 0-0 11, Hidalgo 2-6 0-0 5, Durall 1-7 2-3 4. Totals 18-48 12-14 58.

3-point goals — Hayden 8 (Hutchinson 5, Pavlik 2, Braun), Topeka West 10 (Kido 4, Alexander 3, Hidalgo, Brooks, McDaniel). Total fouls — Hayden 17, Topeka West 19. Fouled out — Pivarnik.