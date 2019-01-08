Seaman's boys landed a number of solid punches early in Tuesday's Centennial League clash with visiting Junction City.

The Vikings started the game with an 11-2 run and finished the first half on a 10-0 spurt.

Junction City bounced back from both, but the Blue Jays couldn't recover from a late Viking run that turned a tight game into a 73-59 Seaman victory.

"I don't think the final score was indicative of how tough of a game that was," Seaman coach Craig Cox said. "Junction City played hard and forced us to do a lot of good things to get a victory."

The bulk of what Seaman did well came on the offensive end, where the Vikings were crisp from start to finish. Seaman hit 15 of 23 shots in the first half and finished the game 30 of 51 from the floor overall.

Quite frankly, the Vikings couldn't afford to not be sharp, as Junction City was nearly as good shooting the ball. The Blue Jays hit 23 of 41 shots in the game and were 7 of 14 beyond the arc.

Their hottest stretch came to start the second half after Seaman had finished the first half with Brock Hillebert hitting an off-balance 3-pointer to cap a 10-0 Viking run that made it 39-33. But getting seven straight points from AJ Dickerson to start the second half, the Blue Jays hit Seaman with a 9-0 run to take a 42-39 lead.

"We had a nice start to the game, but they showed what they were capable of and got themselves right back into it," Cox said. "Then for two quarters, it was back and forth with both teams running really good offense. Fortunately for us, we were able to make a few more shots in the fourth quarter."

After ties at 42, 44 and 46, Seaman finished the third period with seven straight points from Kobe Bonner to take a 55-47 lead. The Vikings then came up with their best defensive stretch of the game, forcing Junction City into five straight turnovers midway through the quarter, allowing them to open up a double-digit lead.

Bonner was spectacular all night, hitting 11 of 17 shots and finishing with a game-high 27 points. Trey Duffey added 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting and Hillebert had 11.

Dickerson scored 22 to lead Junction City, hitting 4 of 4 3-pointers.

SEAMAN GIRLS 66, JUNCTION CITY 23

Playing short-handed with starter Chloe Carter and reserve Sophie Sparks each out with injuries, Seaman's girls might have been a little apprehensive, even with Junction City winless coming into Tuesday's game.

It didn't take long for the Vikings to relieve any stress they might have felt. Seaman scored the game's first 16 points, led 38-14 at halftime and 58-15 at the end of the third in cruising to its fourth Centennial League victory.

Defense afforded Seaman plenty of opportunities as the Vikings forced Junction City into 23 first-half turnovers and 37 in the game. The Blue Jays only managed 25 shot attempts in the contest and made just seven of them.

The multitude of miscues led to plenty of fast-break chances for the Vikings. Megan Skoch led the way with 19 points, and Camryn Turner added 11 points, 8 steals, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

SEAMAN BOYS 73, JUNCTION CITY 59

Junction City;17;16;14;12;—;59

Seaman;19;20;16;18;—;73

Junction City (4-3, 1-3) — Hamilton 3-6 1-2 7, Westerhaus 3-7 0-1 9, Humphreys 5-7 1-1 11, Dickerson 8-13 2-2 21, Hall 1-1 0-0 2, Battiste 1-4 0-0 2, Twiggs 2-3 2-3 6. Totals 23-41 6-9 59.

Seaman (6-1, 4-1) — Cox 3-3 0-0 6, Bonner 11-17 3-5 27, Hillebert 4-4 2-2 11, Foster 0-2 0-0 0, Duffey 8-17 4-5 21, Irvin 2-3 0-0 4, Spence 1-3 0-0 2, Jordan 1-2 0-0 2, Bertrand 0-0 0-0 0, Hyman 0-0 0-0 0, Kobuszewski 0-0 0-0 0, Boyles 0-0 0-0 0, Harden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-51 9-12 73.

3-point goals — Junction City 7-14 (Dickerson 4-4, Westerhaus 3-7, Hamilton 0-2, Humphreys 0-1); Seaman 4-9 (Bonner 2-6, Duffey 1-1, Hillebert 1-1, Jordan 0-1). Total fouls — Junction City 15, Seaman 12. Fouled out — Junction City: Dickerson.

SEAMAN GIRLS 66, JUNCTION CITY 23

Junction City;6;8;1;8;—;23

Seaman;20;18;20;8;—;66

Junction City (0-8 0-5) — Beniot 0-2 2-2 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, M. Davis 3-4 4-4 10, Ramirez 2-7 0-0 4, Edcobar 0-2 0-0 0, A. Davis 0-6 0-0 0, Grygier 1-3 2-4 4, Nicholson 1-1 1-6 3, Bellika 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 7-25 9-16 23Po.

Seaman (5-2, 4-1) — Kramer 2-7 1-2 5, Steiner 2-6 1-2 5, Skoch 7-11 4-6 19, Turner 5-9 1-3 11, Russell 3-8 3-5 9, lter 0-1 1-2 1, Cowan 4-8 0-0 8, Anderson 0-4 2-2 2, McLaughlin 2-2 0-0 4, Mentzer 0-1 2-2 2, Hershey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 15-24 66.

3-point goals — Junction City 0-4 (Grygier 0-2, Benoit 0-1, A. Davis 0-1); Seaman 1-8 (Skoch 1-3, Steiner 0-2, Turner 0-2, Polter 0-1). Total fouls — Junction City 21, Seaman 14. Fouled out — Junction City: Escobar.