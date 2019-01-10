WACO, Texas — Kalani Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds, Lauren Cox added 13 points and 10 rebounds and No. 4 Baylor beat Kansas State 65-50 after momentarily falling behind in the third quarter Wednesday night.

The Lady Bears (12-1, 2-0 Big 12) won their third game in a seven-day span that started with a home win over then-No. 1 UConn last Thursday.

Kansas State (10-5, 1-2) took a 42-41 lead with 3 minutes to go in the third quarter on a short jumper from Kayla Goth. But Baylor finished the third quarter with a 9-0 run, going ahead to stay on a three-point play by Queen Egbo with 2:36 left.

K-State missed its last six shots of the third quarter, and then was only 2-of-16 shooting in the fourth.

Topeka native Peyton Williams finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Kansas State, which fell to 0-5 against ranked opponents this season.

Juicy Landrum scored 12 points for Baylor.

The game was there for the taking with Baylor struggling to get the tempo up to its liking. But the Wildcats couldn't make enough shots, including a 7-of-26 mark (27 percent) from beyond the arc. Their smaller but more mobile posts gave Baylor some problems, but Kansas State was outrebounded 44-32.

#4 BAYLOR 65, KANSAS STATE 50

Kansas State;11;14;17;8;—;50

Baylor;18;16;16;15;—;65

KANSAS STATE (10-5, 1-2)

Beard 3-8 1-3 8, Williams 7-17 2-2 18, Goth 3-8 2-2 8, Ranke 2-8 1-2 7, Carr 2-12 0-0 5, Macke 1-3 1-2 4, Ray 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-56 7-11 50.

BAYLOR (12-1, 2-0)

Cox 6-10 1-2 13, Brown 7-13 2-3 16, Landrum 6-10 0-0 12, Richards 2-7 0-1 4, Jackson 3-13 2-2 8, Smith 3-6 1-2 7, Egbo 2-2 1-1 5, Ursin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 7-11 65.

3-point goals — K-State 7-26 (Williams 2-6, Ranke 2-5, Carr 1-8, Macke 1-, Beard 1-2, Goth 0-2); Baylor 0-4 (Landrum 0-1, Smith 0-1, Ursin 0-2). Rebounds — K-State 32 (Williams 10); Baylor 44 (Cox 10). Assists — K-State 8 (Goth 3, Carr 3); Baylor 18 (Cox 5). Turnovers — K-State 9, Baylor 8. Total fouls — K-State 14, Baylor 10. Fouled out — none.

KU women fall at Tech

Zuri Sanders scored 21 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and Texas Tech denied Kansas its first Big 12 victory of the season, holding off the Jayhawks 69-66 Wednesday night in Lubbock, Texas.

A 3-pointer by Kansas guard Jessica Washington with 5:28 left in the game tied the game at 54-54 and gave the Jayhawks life after trailing throughout the rest of the contest.

But Tech answered immediately with a three-point play from Sanders. After KU's Christalah Lyons hit two free throws to get the Jayhawks back within one with just under five minutes to play, Tech scored four straight points to take control.

Lyons made it a two-point game with 3:14 left on a free throw before the Red Raiders scored the next six points to put the Jayhawks away.

Washington finished with 22 points to lead the Jayhawks (10-3 overall, 0-2 in conference play) and Kylie Kopatich added 13 points. Sanders hit 6 of 9 shots from the field and free throw line in her 21-point outing and Chrislyn Carr added 19 points for Tech (10-4, 1-2).

TEXAS TECH 69, KANSAS 66

Kansas;10;15;19;22;—;66

Texas Tech;19;6;22;22;—;59

KANSAS (10-3, 0-2)

Richardson 3-8 0-0 6, Helgren 2-2 0-0 4, Lyons 2-10 5-7 9, Washington 8-20 2-4 22, Kopatich 5-11 1-2 13, De Carvalho 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 2-8 0-0 4, Lott 2-4 0-0 4, Thomas 0-1 1-2 1, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Osorio 1-2 1-2 3, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-67 10-17 66.

TEXAS TECH (10-4, 1-2)

Sanders 7-9 7-9 21, Brewer 4-10 0-0 8, Goodson 2-7 1-2 6, Sidney 2-6 1-4 6, Carr 6-18 6-7 19, DeGrate 4-7 1-2 9, Hayden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 16-24 69.

3-point goals — Kansas 6-19 (Washington 4-9, Kopatich 2-6, Lyons 0-2, Wilson 0-2); Tech 3-11 (Goodson 1-4, Carr 1-4, Sidney 1-2). Rebounds — Kansas 34 (Helgren 11); Tech 44 (Sanders 16). Assists — Kansas 13 (Lyons 4); Tech 11 (Carr 5). Turnovers — Kansas 25, Tech 20. Total fouls — Kansas xx, Tech 18. Fouled out — Tech: Brewer.