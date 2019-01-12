This year's Topeka Boat and Outdoor Show will introduce its audience to a new way to enjoy the outdoors with your canine companion.

Roger Sigler, owner of Antler Ridge Shed Dogs out of Smithville, Mo., will be a featured speaker at this year's event, which runs Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the Kansas Expocentre. Sigler breeds and trains dogs specialized in finding deer antlers after they have been shed during the winter. He said he started the sport about 13 years ago, and it's become one of the fastest-growing dog sports in the country.

"This is a sport my wife said that only a man could create, because it doesn't make a lick of sense," Sigler said. "It gets you out into the woods with your family. It's like a great big Easter egg hunt.

"I'm guessing that at least half of the people who buy our dogs, they're doing it to get their kids back out into the outdoors and give themselves a reason to get out there and maybe lose a little weight or get in shape."

Sigler will be one of several speakers during the three-day event, which will run from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Single-day tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for Good Sam members, with kids 12 and under getting in free. Parking for the event also will be free.

The show is under new management this year after being purchased by Illinois-based GS Media and Events at the end of August, along with the Topeka RV and Sport Show — scheduled to run from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, also at the Expocentre. Ticket prices for that event are the same as the boat show.

"The biggest challenge is just to get the word out to the previous exhibitors," said Vilma Fraguada, president of GS Media and Events. "For example, the core of the business is the boat dealers, but also the sportsman's part of it. We were very fortunate to partner with Phil Taunton, because he is very well known in the community, and early on the very first thing we did was meet with the boat dealers and we got the participation of the boat dealers, including a boat dealer that is coming from Missouri that has not been in that show for a while — Lake Viking Marine will be there."

Taunton, host of KVOE AM-1440's What's in Outdoors radio talk show in Emporia, stayed on after the purchase to continue organizing the seminars for the boat show and helped draw in several big names from the Topeka and northeast Kansas fishing community.

Fraguada said having an interesting speaker like Sigler attached to the show was key, especially given the short time frame the company has had to work with in putting together a list of seminar speakers for the show.

"That is definitely fantastic," Fraguada said. "We are very excited to have him. I think, you know, he draws a lot of attention to the show, as well, so we're definitely very excited and promoting him as much as we can."

The seminar schedule hasn't been finalized as of yet, but among the other speakers Taunton said he has planned for the Topeka Boat and Outdoor Show are:

• "The Mushroom King" Tom Weipert and his wife, Colette

• David Studebaker, president of Catfish Chasers

• Joe Bragg, Dustin Hobbs and Frank Haidusek, of the Kansas Crappie Club

• College bass angler Thomas Heinen and Kansas BASS Nation youth club director Tate Herrman

• Freelance outdoors writer David Harrison, an expert on walleye and ice fishing and a member of the Outdoor Communicators of Kansas

• Fly fishing experts Kim Burnett and Damon Drake

For the kids, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism's Mobile Aquarium will be on hand again this year, and Taunton also hopes to bring back the three-time national champion Kansas State University bass fishing team to take pictures with event-goers.

Heinen, who fished competitively during his high school years at Hayden and is now starting a fishing club at Washburn University, said the opportunity to speak about fishing and represent his many sponsors — including Z-Man Fishing Products, Yakima Baits, Pro-Cure Bait Scents and TBC Jigs — was a great honor for a young, aspiring angler such as himself.

"Having the opportunity to be speaking at the Topeka Boat and Outdoor Show means a lot," Heinen said. "I am glad I have the opportunity to share my experiences with people who have a passion for fishing like I do. I started out in the Topeka Jr. Bass Hawgs club, and seeing kids join that club today is awesome. That is where I got my start. ...

"I cannot wait to share my knowledge with the people attending the show. I have been very fortunate for my amazing sponsors. They have helped me tremendously and words can't describe how much I appreciate the support they offer. The start of the 2019 season is near, and I always get chills thinking about it. Whether it's a big, important tournament, or a little, fun fish-off, I always get excited. The sport, the competition, and the challenge is why I continue to follow my passion for fishing."

Bragg, a Topeka military veteran who is set to begin his professional crappie career fishing alongside Riley resident Haidusek and other pro anglers on the Crappie Masters circuit in 2019, also recently joined the Z-Man pro staff.

"Man, to be honest it hasn't sunk in yet," Bragg said. "Never in my dreams did I think a company such as Z-Man would ever notice a crappie guy way out in Kansas, much less ask me to join the team. I've wanted this since I was a kid.

"I remember bugging my Grandma to send me to an outfitter school that I saw an ad for in an outdoor magazine, 'cuz I was gonna grow up to be a fishing guide and tournament angler, Grandmama! And her telling me I should let it go, focus on a career in the military or something, which I did. But I have to admit, now that my Army days are over and I am finally getting to live my dream, it is really cool that I get to tell my Grandma what time to catch the tournaments on TV."

Different approach

Fraguada said she expects event-goers to notice a few differences this year compared to years past, when the event was managed by RJ Promotions, out of St. Joseph, Mo. The show has typically been held on Super Bowl weekend, beginning on Fridays and running through Sunday, but was moved up to begin on Thursday this year so people wouldn't have to chose between visiting the show and enjoying the festivities surrounding the big game on Sunday. She said for future events they likely would try to plan it for a different weekend altogether.

The promotional aspect also will be noticeably different this year, as well. For instance, the boat dealers will invite some of their VIPs to a preview of the show, with pizza and beer provided. On Feb. 1, she said, there also will be a promotion to wear your favorite football jersey to get a discount on ticket prices.

"The biggest differences would be the marketing dollars we're allocating to that show," Fraguada said. "Our company is also part of Overton's Marine, so you've got that name to address people to come to the show. We're very excited."

Moving forward, she said she saw big plans for the show in 2020 and beyond thanks to planned renovations at the Kansas Expocentre.

"There is going to be an expansion in the Topeka facility, so most likely for 2020 it will be a bigger event and that way we can bring maybe like an archery exhibit and something that people can test and play with while they're there," Fraguada said.

For more information on the Topeka Boat and Outdoor Show, visit https://www.topekaboat.com/.