It likely was over well before, but when Seward County’s Montrevion Flowers’ dunked over Garden City’s 6-foot-9 post Cheikh Kebe, and drew the foul and then sunk the free throw, the No. 19 Saints just added insult to injury.

After Flowers’ old-fashioned 3-point play, the sophomore guard drilled back-to-back 3-pointers en route to the Saints’ 90-69 rout of the Broncbusters Monday night at Conestoga Arena.

Flowers’ personal 9-point run followed teammate Reggie Miller’s trio of 3-pointers — seemingly copying his former basketball Hall of Fame namesake — made on three-consecutive possessions for the Saints, who stretched a slim 48-44 lead into a commanding 66-46 lead in just more than 4 minutes of game time.

“It goes from a 2-point, 3-point game, and all of a sudden we’re down 20,” GCCC head coach Patrick Nee said afterwards as the Busters fell to 7-10 overall and 2-6 in the KJCCC West. “That’s what a really good, ranked team does. You give them an inch like that, and they take advantage.”

All told, the Saints (13-3, 6-1) scored on 10-consecutive possessions from the 13:52 mark of the second half to the 8:06 mark, taking a 76-50 lead by the end.

“We lost a couple of guys in transition, guys got some clean looks and then a couple of times we didn’t have contests on some really good shooters,” Nee said, “and obviously they shot the ball really well tonight.”

Seward County hit 67.3 percent of its shots (35 of 52) and went 12 of 20 from the 3-point line, while the Busters managed 50 percent shooting (25 of 50) but just 3 of 13 from deep.

The second half explosion from the Saints blew open a game that had been back-and-forth the first 25 minutes of the game. The first half featured four lead changes and six ties, before the Saints took a 35-30 lead into the half on Miller’s 1-of-2 free throws.

“I thought we played tough (in the first half),” Nee said. “I was really encouraged with things we did in the first half. I thought our defense was really good at times. The one thing that’s really hurting us is dribble penetration.”

Miller led the Saints with 23 points, and Marco Morency had 21. Flowers finished with 15. Tony Hopkins was the only Buster in double digits with 15.

Early in the second half, Jamir Thomas slammed home a dunk while drawing a foul, and sunk the free throw to pull the Busters to within 39-37.

Flowers put the Saints back up 4 with a layup off a Miller assist. A couple of empty Buster possessions later, the Saints were up 48-39, before Garden City rallied.

Thomas scored off a dribble-drive and assist from Russhard Cruickshank, and then they forced a Saint turnover and followed with an RJ Pair 3-pointer to make it 48-44.

But Miller put on his one-minute show — three treys — and Flowers went on his tear, sending the Busters into their second-straight loss.

“I don’t think we reacted well,” Nee said. “I don’t like to use the word quit, but there were times we probably weren’t giving our best effort, and that’s disappointing.”

The Busters will not have long to bounce back, facing a daunting road trip to No. 12 Hutchinson Wednesday.