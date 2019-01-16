Sterling Invitational



Boys



Hugoton 72, Sterling 54



Michael Mirabal had 22 points and Damien Lewis hit 6-of-10 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Hugoton boys to a 72-54 win in the first round of the Sterling Invitational on Tuesday evening.



The Eagles led 14-8 after the first quarter and 35-28 at halftime, before pulling away in the second half with a 37-26 advantage.



Hugoton also got 11 points from Jagger Hertel.



The Eagles now await Hutch-Trinity in Thursday’s 7 p.m. semifinal. Trinity downed Sunrise Christian, 79-26, Tuesday evening.



Sterling (2-7)



Dutton 6-15 0-0 16, Wilson 6-14 4-5 19, Meyers 6-15 1-2 13, Birzer 0-2 1-4 1, Weigel 1-2 0-0 2, Comley 0-0 3-4 3, Surface 0-4 0-0 0, Berges 0-2 0-0 0, Ochs 0-0 1-2 1, Webb 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-55 10-17 54.



Hugoton (6-2)



Lewis 6-10 2-2 20, Hertel 5-5 1-1 11, Camacho 1-2 0-0 2, Montiel 2-7 1-2 5, Mirabal 9-14 0-1 22, Valles 0-2 0-1 0, Harper 1-7 1-2 3, Daharsh 1-5 0-0 2, Korf 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 27-58 7-11 72.



Sterling;8;20;17;9;—;54



Hugoton;14;21;23;14;—;72



3-point goals: Sterling 6-16 (Dutton 4-9, Wilson 2-4, Meyers 0-2, Surface 0-1), Hugoton 11-29 (Lewis 6-10, Montiel 0-2, Mirabal 4-8, Harper 0-5, Daharsh 0-1, Korf 1-3). Rebounds: Sterling 33 (Birzer 5), Hugoton 40 (Montiel 8).







Hugoton 69, Beloit 68 (OT)



Jorydn Beard put up a massive double-double to help the Hugoton girls to a 69-69 overtime win in the opening round of the Sterling Invitational Tuesday night.



Beard hauled in a game-high 18 rebounds and scored a game-high 25 points.



Rebecca Johnson added 17 points for the Eagles, and McKenna Hamlin had 10.



The Eagles will now play Hutch-Trinity in the 6 p.m. Thursday semifinal. Trinity downed Sunrise Christian, 67-55, Tuesday evening.



Hugoton (4-4)



Hamlin 3-8 2-2 10, McClure 3-6 0-3 6, Kelley 0-1 0-0 0, Beard 10-12 5-11 25, Johnson 6-9 4-8 17, Guzman 3-5 0-0 8, McClure 1-1 0-0 3, Haar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-43 11-24 69.



Beloit (5-4)



Wagner 1-1 2-2 4, Schroeder 4-9 3-4 13, Meier 3-14 1-2 7, Larson 12-18 0-1 24, Barrett 5-17 4-6 14, Ehlers 0-2 0-0 0, Cooper 1-4 4-9 6, Mihm 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 14-24 68.



Hugoton;13;11;16;21;8;—;69



Beloit;13;9;15;24;7;—;68



3-point goals: Hugoton 6-10 (Hamlin 2-5, Johnson 1-1, Guzman 2-3, McClure 1-1), Beloit 2-3 (Schroeder 2-2, Larson 0-1). Rebounds: Hugoton 34 (Beard 18), Beloit 36 (Barrett 7).







Trojan Classic



Holcomb 55, Eureka 26



The Holcomb boys defense held Eureka to a measly 19.1 percent shooting (9 of 47) in a 55-26 win in Tuesday’s opener of the Trojan Classic in Hillsboro.



Despite the poor shooting performance by Eureka, the Longhorns only led 21-18 at half, before a dominant 24-4 third quarter put them in command.



The Holcomb offense was led by Jackson Stoppel’s 12 points and Zephyn Mason’s 10 off the bench.



Holcomb advances to Thursday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal vs. Hesston.



Note: Due to forecasted inclement weather, the tournament’s schedule was moved up a day, from Friday and Saturday to Thursday and Friday.



Eureka (5-4)



Koehler 0-4 0-2 0, Phelan 2-7 0-0 5, Mead 1-14 7-8 9, Valentine 1-6 0-0 2, Crisswell 2-6 0-1 4, Zimmer 1-4 0-0 2, Westerman 1-2 0-0 2, Wells 0-2 0-0 0, Larcom 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 9-47 7-11 26.



Holcomb (5-4)



Stoppel 4-13 1-3 12, Hands 1-3 2-2 5, Zi Mason 2-5 0-0 6, Amos 4-5 0-0 8, Kepley 4-8 1-1 9, Ortner 1-2 0-0 2, Cox 0-1 1-2 1, Ze Mason 3-12 3-5 10, Armstrong 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 8-13 55.



Eureka;5;13;4;4;—;26



Holcomb;14;7;24;10;—;55



3-point goals: Eureka 1-6 (Koehler 0-2, Phelan 1-1, Mead 0-2, Zimmer 0-1), Holcomb 7-19 (Stoppel 3-5, Hands 1-3, Ze Mason 1-4, Zi Mason 2-4, Armstong 0-3). Rebounds: Eureka 28 (Valentine 6), Holcomb 50 (Amos 7).







Clay Center 39, Holcomb 26



In the opening round of the Trojan Classic in Hillsboro, the Holcomb girls fell to top-seed Clay Center, 39-26, Tuesday afternoon.



The Longhorns drop into the consolation round, where they will face Remington at 3 p.m. Thursday. Remington lost to Riley County Tuesday.



Note: Due to forecasted inclement weather, the tournament’s schedule was moved up a day, from Friday and Saturday to Thursday and Friday.



Clay Center (8-1)



Franson 1 0-0 3, Liby 1 0-0 2, Mullin 3 1-1 8, Edwards 5 6-7 16, Hammel 4 0-1 10. Totals 14 7-9 39.



Holcomb (1-8)



Blackburn 1 0-0 3, Mader 0 1-2 1, Jones 2 0-0 4, Rupp 2 0-0 4, M Ruda 0 3-4 3, Holliday 2 0-0 5, N Ruda 2 2-2 6. Totals 9 6-8 26.



Clay Center;19;7;6;7;—;39



Holcomb;2;5;5;14;—;26



3-point goals: Clay Center 4 (Franson 1, Mullin 1, Hammel 2), Holcomb 2 (Blackburn 1, Holliday 1).







Other area games



Boys



Satanta 53, Spearville 46



Gaba Salas and Jaylon Essix each had 12 points to lead the Satanta Indians to their second win of the season on Tuesday night, edging visiting Spearville, 53-46.



Spearville (4-6)



Mettling 1 0-0 2, Pedigo 1 2-4 4, Bennett 0 2-2 2, Stephenson 6 5-6 18, Rich 5 2-4 12, Heinz 1 1-2 4, Cox 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 12-18 46.



Satanta (2-8)



Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Salas 5 0-2 12, Manriquez 4 0-3 9, Tarango 2 0-0 4, Friend 3 0-1 8, Olivas 1 2-2 4, Lynch 1 0-0 2, Essix 6 0-0 12. Totals 23 2-8 53.



Spearville;14;6;8;18;—;46



Satanta;11;14;16;12;—;53



3-point goals: Spearville 2 (Stephenson 1, Heinz 1), Satanta 5 (Salas 2, Manriquez 1, Friend 2).







South Gray 62, Minneola 48



Minneola’s Tuck Lang and South Gray’s Clifton Miller nearly had the exact same scoring line Tuesday night in Montezuma.



Lang and Miller were both 8 of 20 from the field and 5 of 13 from beyond the 3-point, but Miller made two more free throws to reach 26 points to Lang’s 24. Miller also had a little more help from his teammates in the Rebel’s 62-48 win over Minneola to stay undefeated at 11-0.



Austin Jantz added 15 points and 13 rebounds for South Gray.



Minneola (5-6)



Lang 8-20 3-4 24, Schaffer 5-10 0-2 11, Berger 3-5 0-0 6, Laudick 1-7 2-2 4, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Dewell 0-2 0-0 0, Weber 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-50 5-8 48.



South Gray (11-0)



Miller 8-20 5-6 26, Jantz 4-16 7-9 15, Skidmore 3-10 2-2 9, Salmans 3-9 0-0 7, Teichroeb 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 20-58 15-19 62.



Minneola;7;10;18;13;—;48



South Gray;11;20;14;17;—;62



3-point goals: Minneola 7-20 (Lang 5-13, Schaffer 1-1, Laudick 0-2, Johnson 1-3, Dewell 0-1), South Gray 7-28 (Miller 5-13, Jantz 0-6, Skidmore 1-3, Salmans 1-6). Rebounds: Minneola 27 (Berger 10), South Gray 39 (Jantz 13).







Deerfield 73, Yarbrough, Okla. 46



The Deerfield Spartans hit 13 3-pointers to rout visiting Yarbrough, Okla., 73-46 on Tuesday night.



Manuel Mata hit five treys and scored 19 points to lead the Spartans, while Eddie Sanchez hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Ben Ortega added 14 points — and none were from deep.



Yarbrough



Bartels 2 0-2 4, Werkmeister 1 0-0 2, Knelssen 4 0-0 11, Gutierrez 5 4-7 15, Wiggin 5 4-5 14. Totals 17 8-14 46.



Deerfield



Ortega 6 2-3 14, Rojas 2 0-0 6, Mata 6 2-2 19, Reyes 2 0-1 4, Evans 2 2-2 6, Zambrano 2 0-0 5, Ortega 1 0-0 3, Sanchez 4 0-0 12, Brier 1 0-0 2, Pena 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 6-8 73.



Yarbrough;10;12;10;14;—;46



Deerfield;17;9;29;18;—;73



3-point goals: Yarbrough 2 (Knelssen 1, Gutierrez 1), Deerfield 13 (Rojas 2, Mata 5, Zambrano 1, Ortega 1, Sanchez 4).







Kiowa County 80, Ingalls 30





Girls



South Gray 61, Minneola 25



Megan Tarn had 16 points and Hannah Askew had 15 to lead the South Gray girls to a 61-25 rout of Minneola on Tuesday evening. South Gray jumped out to a 24-9 lead after the first quarter and 45-13 lead at half, and cruised the rest of the way.



Minneola (4-7)



Lang 6 0-4 13, Wideman 3 4-6 10, Holt 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 4-10 25.



South Gray (8-3)



Tarn 7 1-2 16, Jantz 0 2-2 2, Wiebe 1 0-2 3, Ingram 0 3-3 3, Loewen 2 0-0 4, Nagle 2 0-0 6, Thiessen 0 2-2 2, Martens 1 0-0 2, Askew 7 1-2 15, Peters 4 0-0 8. Totals 24 9-13 61.



Minneola;9;4;8;4;—;25



South Gray;24;21;10;6;—;61



3-point goals: Minneola 1 (Lang 1), South Gray 4 (Tarn 1, Wiebe 1, Nagle 2).





Spearville 55, Satanta 35



Lizete Olivas had 15 points and Ava Howie 10 in a losing effort for the Satanta girls Tuesday night, dropping a 55-35 game to visiting Spearville.



Spearville (11-0)



Miller 1 0-0 2, Ricke 3 0-2 7, Heskamp 7 2-5 19, Hartman 1 1-2 3, Ede 8 1-2 17, Stein 1 3-4 5, Brownlee 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 7-15 55.



Satanta (2-8)



Abernath 1 0-0 2, Olivas 6 3-5 15, Salamanca 1 0-0 2, Howie 3 3-4 10, Jackson 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 6-9 35.



Spearville;21;10;15;9;—;55



Satanta;5;7;9;14;—;35



3-point goals: Spearville 4 (Ricke 1, Heskamp 3), Satanta 1 (Howie 1).





Kiowa County 54, Ingalls 41