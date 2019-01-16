The Class 4A Ulysses girls basketball team never trailed in Tuesday’s matchup with the Class 6A Garden City Buffaloes, winning 49-42.

The host Tigers improved to 8-1 with the win over the Class 6A Buffaloes, who fell to 6-3. They were led by Gina Ballesteros and Madison Haney, who scored 12 and 11 points, respectively, including 10 of the Tigers’ first 12 points as the mounted a quick 12-2 lead over the Buffs.

Ballesteros opened play with a 3-pointer, and after a missed 3-pointer for the Buffs, Haney drilled a 3 of her own to spark the run.

The Buffs pulled even a pair of times later in the game, including with 4:11 to go on Symone Simmons’ free throw. But Ulysses’ Riley Oglevie scored quickly thereafter, and Haney put in a pair of free throws to keep the Tigers in command, and ultimately sealed the win.

After Ulysses took the early 10-point lead, the Buffs cut the deficit down to 13-9 early in the second quarter on Taryn Tabor’s 3-pointer, but Riley Oglevie found an immediate answer, and the Tigers went on a 6-0 run to push the lead back to 10.

By halftime, the Buffs cut the Ulysses lead down to 21-18.

Early in the third quarter, the Buffs pulled even on Keyhana Turner’s free throws, but Luz Gomez immediately put the Tigers back ahead with a jumper. And that was the modus operandi for the rest of the game.

The Buffs did not have a single scorer in double digits, as Tabor and Turner each had eight points. They also turned it over 18 times as a team.

Now both teams prepare for mid-season tournaments, with the Buffs set to compete in the Newton Invitational on Jan. 24 through 26, and the Tigers scheduled to play in the Mid-America Classic on the same dates.