COLBY — The Hays High School boys’ basketball team had a big lead in the first quarter, jumping out to a 22-14 advantage in Thursday’s opener of the Orange & Black Classic in Colby. The Beavers, though, battled back to make it a 31-28 HHS advantage by halftime and eventually handed the Indians a 55-47 loss, sending Hays High into the consolation bracket Friday.

Joe Evans scored 18 points to lead the comeback for Scott City, including six points in the fourth quarter, where Scott City (6-3) owned a 14-11 advantage.

Hays High (4-4) got 17 points from Tradgon McCrae, who how a pair of fourth-quarter 3s. Trey Adams added 12 points.