HAYS—The Swedes wrestling team was back in action this Sunday at the Kansas Cup hosted by Fort Hays State University.

Sophomore, Trey Edwards and senior, Brandon Archuleta led the team with second and third place finishes, respectively.

Edwards began his tournament in the 125lb bracket with a pin of Joseph Unruh from Colby Community College in just one minute. He then defeated Joshua Crager of Kansas Wesleyan by 12-2 major decision. Finally, Edwards was bested by Tyler Lawley of Newman in the finals match.

Archuleta picked up a big sudden victory – 1 over Tyler Price of Baker. In the semifinals match, Archuleta suffered a tough 4-2 loss to Nick Lucas of Pratt Community College. Archuleta then had a bye to get into the third and fourth place match where he bested Noah Perkins of Newman, 3-2.

125: Logan McDowell (4th) – Bye, L Fall 4:38, Bye, L 10-8

141: Caysen Smith (4th) – Bye, L 11-9, Bye, L Maj. 10-1

149: Thomas Hawkins (4th) – L Fall 2:17, Bye, W Maj. 17-6, L Fall 2:47

157: Victor Monarrez (4th) – W Fall 4:04, L Fall 3:35, W Fall 2:16, L Maj. 10-0

174: Nicolas Desch (4th) – L Maj. 8-0, Bye, W 7-3, L Fall 4:23

184: Joshua Wilson (5th) – L SV-1 9-7, Bye, L Fall 0:38, W 7-1

197: Dustin Mason (5th) – L 4-3, Bye, L Fall 3:34, W 5-3

285: Brix Brickey (4th) – Bye, L 6-5, W Fall 0:50, L SV-2 4-3

Up Next . . .

The Swedes travel next to the Missouri Valley Invitational in Marshall, Mo. on Friday, Jan. 18 – Saturday, Jan. 19.