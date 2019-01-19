It was a busy week for the Moundridge and Canton-Galva boys basketball teams as they participated in the Canton-Galva Basketball Tournament and finished out taking third and seventh place on Friday, while the Moundridge girls basketball team played a non-tournament game at home against Goessel and scored a decisive victory.

Wildcats Take Down Wichita Classical

CANTON — Except for the third quarter, the third-place game of the Canton-Galva Tournament was owned by Moundridge as they rolled to a 24-point, 65-41 victory over Classical School of Wichita. The win gives the Wildcats a 9-4 record for the season as they head into the back half of the season.

Moundridge lead just 16-11 at the end of the first quarter before blowing out Classical 24-5 in the second stanza to take a commanding 40-16 lead into the halftime break. Classical bounced back a little in the third quarter to by outscoring the Wildcats 16-13 before Moundridge finished out with a strong fourth quarter to gain the win.

Among the team stats that stood out was the rebounding where Moundridge out dueled Classical in the paint by 36-26 and forced Classical into 18 turnovers. On offense, the Wildcats recorded an outstanding 19 assists while the trio of Dillon Vogts, Brady Helms and Remington Creed led the scoring with 21, 19, and 17 points respectively. Vogts and Helms also just missed a double-double by pulling down eight rebounds each. All eight of the rebounds by Vogts came off the offensive side of the court.

“We responded better and put together a more complete game tonight,” commented Wildcat head coach Vance Unrau during his post-game reflections. “No doubt we will see a lot more of it and quite frankly that’s how we are going to get better at adapting to it. The more opportunities our other guys get, the more confident they will get. We will a little pause now and work on more fundamentals.”

Eagles Earn Win over St. Johns

CANTON — Despite trailing for the entire first half, the Canton-Galva boys basketball team turned the offense on in the second half to gain a 47-30 win over St. John’s Military Academy and finish seventh in their own Canton-Galva Basketball Tournament on Friday.

St. Johns held a two-point lead throughout much of the first two quarters, including an 18-16 advantage going into the halftime break before the Eagles knocked the offensive door down in the third quarter by scoring 18 points and holding St. Johns to just six to take a 10-point, 34-24 lead into the final eight minutes of action where they were able to hang on and earn that 17-point victory. With the win, the Eagles are now 4-9 for the season.

Leading the offensive attack were Brayden Collins and Kinser Colgin as they scored 12 and 11 points each while Tyson Struber just missed double digits with eight.

Lady Wildcats Roll Past Goessel

MOUNDRIDGE — After leading throughout the first half, the Moundridge girls basketball team put the hammer down with their defense in the third quarter on their way to a 28-point, 52-24 victory over Goessel at home on Friday.

The Lady Wildcats just seemed to roll along in the first couple of quarters while taking a 14-point, 30-16 advantage into the halftime break before throwing the hammer down in the third quarter and holding Goessel to just three points while dropping in another 14 for themselves and then cruising in for the final decisive win.

Seven Lady Wildcats put points on the board in the win, with Erin Durst leading the way with 18, while Kourtney Kaufman connected for 12 and Kate Eichelberger just missed double digits with eight.

The victory raised the Lady Wildcats season mark to 9-2.

Undefeated Inman falls in Burrton

BURRTON — Berean Academy knocked off conference foe and an undefeated Inman team to win the Burrton Invitational on Friday.

The Berean Academy Warriors (10-3) lost to the Inman Teutons (11-1) on the road in December, 45-41. The two teams had another low-scoring match, but this one favored the Warriors 31-26.

Both team’s bigs finished with an uncharacteristic two points.

Little River finishes in third place

Little River sophomore Jayden Garrison led the Redskins with 22 points in a 52-42 win over Central Christian to finish in third place in the Burrton Invitational on Friday.

The Central Christian Cougars (8-5, 3-0) matched tit for tat in the first quarter, thanks to 10 points in the quarter from Adam Hall who had a game-high 23 points. But, the Cougars fell flat in the second quarter where the Redskins (10-4, 4-1) outscored their opponents 15-6.

At the half, the Redskins led 30-21.

The second half had a closely contest quarters, but the Redskins held on for the win.